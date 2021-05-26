Lisa Mallory leaving D.C. Building Industry Association for new post

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) held its annual meeting at the Lauderdale Yacht Club. This year’s meeting and awards luncheon marked the return to a live event and was emceed for the second year in a row by former Denver Bronco’s running back, broadcaster, and author, Reggie Rivers, who hosted the association’s virtual meeting last year. In recognition of continued safety, event attendance was limited, and social distancing protocols were in place.