Pharmaceuticals

CDC study: 10K breakthrough COVID-19 cases found out of 101M vaccinations

By Ryan Chatelain
Bay News 9
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials and researchers are gaining a clearer view of just how effective COVID-19 vaccines have been in the early months after their rollout. A study from the Centers for Disease Control of Prevention found that there were just 10,262 breakthrough cases across 46 states among the 101 million people who were full vaccinated from Jan. 1 to April 30.

Related
Public Healthwlen.com

CDC to investigate cases of heart inflammation among young people who received Covid-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced they are investigating reports of heart issues in young patients who have received a Covid-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, there have been “relatively few” cases of young people developing heart symptoms following their inoculations, but the CDC is requesting that “information about this potential adverse event” be provided to clinicians to “enhance early recognition and appropriate management of persons who develop myocarditis symptoms.” The few dozen cases so far have involved teenagers and young adults, mostly males, who have received either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
Public Healthmyfoxzone.com

CDC: COVID cases in fully vaccinated remains rare

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated people remain rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a report on these “breakthrough” cases through the end of April, when 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Of those, about 10,300 breakthrough infections were reported — that’s about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people, based on the available data.
Public HealthWTOP

CDC seeing cases of Myocarditis in older teens following COVID-19 vaccine

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine safety workgroup that meets weekly to review data following COVID-19 vaccinations has found some cases of Myocarditis in older teens and younger adults. Dr. Alexandra Yonts, an infectious disease specialist at Children’s National Hospital, told WTOP that the CDC has not released...
Public Healthbetheladvocate.com

Purposeful Misinformation?: CDC Changes Their Test Thresholds to Artificially Deflate ‘Breakthrough Infections’ of New COVID Cases Among the Vaccinated and Inflate Case Numbers of the Unvaccinated

Report by Paula Antolini, May 23, 2021, 12:03PM EDT. Is the CDC going so low as to skew the test thresholds to get different results regarding numbers of COVID-19 infections in vaccinated individuals, in order to make them look good and to show that vaccines are working? Yes they apparently are.
Industrykhn.org

A Shot Of Pfizer And A J&J Booster? US To Study Mixing Vaccines

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is launching an early-stage trial to research whether people can be effectively and safely given a booster shot different from their original covid-19 vaccine. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has initiated an early-stage study testing mixed COVID-19 booster vaccine schedules among...
Springfield, ILmyradiolink.com

Public Health Officials Announce 478 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 478 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 9 additional deaths. In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public Healthmcheraldonline.com

Dept. of Health Provides Flu Update

On May 28, the Pa. Dept. of Health provided an update on the 2020-2021 flu season, which was one of the mildest flu seasons on record and ended on May 22. Flu activity remained low across the commonwealth and nationally the entire season. The 2020-21 season, with the co-circulation of COVID-19, was comparable to the 2015-16 season when the H1N1 flu virus predominated.
Collegesumn.edu

U of M receives CDC funding to sequence 6,000 COVID samples

The University of Minnesota Genomics Center (UMGC) announced today it has received funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct genome sequencing on 6,000 COVID-19 samples to aid national and global viral surveillance efforts. The nearly $750,000 contract will allow UMGC to sequence samples of SARS-CoV-2,...
Public Healthhealthday.com

CDC Updates COVID-19 Guidelines for Summer Camps

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Campers and staff who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks at summer camps, unless it is required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial regulations or if it is a business or workplace policy, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in new COVID-19 guidelines for camps.
Public HealthScience Now

Uncertain effects of the pandemic on respiratory viruses

The emergence and spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and subsequent mitigation measures have caused widespread social disruption. These disruptions have also affected community transmission of endemic diseases and the seasonal circulation patterns of other respiratory viruses. In both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, within-season influenza activity has been at historically low levels since 2020 (1, 2). Additionally, the circulation of human metapneumovirus, enterovirus, adenovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and rhinovirus has been substantially reduced (3). These reductions in respiratory virus infections are linked to changes in health care–seeking behaviors and limited surveillance capacity, but mostly to the widespread implementation of nonpharmacological interventions (NPIs) to control SARS-CoV-2 transmission. How this will affect the transmission patterns of endemic respiratory viruses remains unknown.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

CDC study finds contact tracing helps prevent further cases of COVID-19

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has spread worldwide, and its airborne transmission makes it easy to infect a person even if there is a lack of symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Response Team, led by Martin I. Meltzer confirmed that contact tracing helps reduce COVID-19 cases by shortening the time between testing and self-isolation. The current research shows case investigation and contact tracing prevented between 4 and 97 additional cases for every 100 COVID-positive cases.
Baltimore, MDbaltimorenews.net

Rate of HIV Infections in US Fell by 73% from 1981 to 2019: Study

WASHINGTON - New annual infections with HIV fell by 73% between 1981 and 2019, according to a new analysis by U.S. health authorities released Thursday. But the proportion of infected minority Black and Latino people has risen, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which published its first report on the then-new and mysterious virus almost 40 years ago, on June 5.