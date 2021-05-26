Cancel
Astronomy

The Super Flower Blood Moon Lit Up The Sky Across Canada Last Night (PHOTOS)

By Cormac O'Brien
Narcity
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's photographic proof in case you missed the show. 🌕. Conditions were cloudy in parts of the country, but the super flower blood moon was still visible across Canada. This was the first total lunar eclipse visible from Canada in two years according to the Weather Network, and we won't get another "super" total lunar eclipse until 2033.

