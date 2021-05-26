Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver Lake, IN

Silver Lake Group Mulls July 4 Plans At June 5 Meeting

By Press Release
inkfreenews.com
 8 days ago

SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Conservation Foundation will hold a community meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Silver Lake Lions Club. The meeting will include conversation about Silver Lake and North Little Lake, as well as discussion on bringing back the annual Fourth of July weekend pontoon parade.

www.inkfreenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Silver Lake, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July#Silver Lake Group Mulls#Silver Lake Lions Club#Lions#Contact Brett Burch#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Winona Lake, INNews Now Warsaw

Local Church Purchases Scenic Ministry Headquarters

Mission Point Community Church recently purchased the former grounds of CE National as a new ministry headquarters. The 3.6-acre property located at 1003 Presidential Drive, Winona Lake, Indiana, includes a conference/event center, two office buildings and two heated outbuildings. “Our dream has always been to inspire a movement of people...
Syracuse, INNews Now Warsaw

Clean Waters Partnership Hosts 3 Nature Play Days

The Clean Waters Partnership (CWP) was created to protect local waterways and create a watershed management plan for this area in 2016. A large portion of this plan involves engaging the community in fun and educational events to learn more about lakes and streams, according to a news release from CWP. The education committee is a collaboration of the Kosciusko Soil and Water Conservation District, Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams, The Watershed Foundation and the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation. This year, CWP is teaming up with the Indiana Children and Nature Network (ICAN) to host a series of Nature Play Days.
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

City Of Lakes Car Show Continues Until 5 p.m.

WARSAW – Sunshine and pleasant conditions set the stage for a huge turnout at the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club’s annual City of Lakes Car Show in downtown Warsaw Sunday, May 16. A spokesperson for the Optimic Club predicted the number of cars and visitors showing up Sunday could be bigger...
Silver Lake, INinkfreenews.com

Silver Lake Lions Club To Hold Veterans Ceremony

SILVER LAKE — A Veterans ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Lakeview Cemetery in Silver Lake. The event is sponsored by the Silver Lake Lions Club. It is requested that those in attendance practice social distancing.
Leesburg, INinkfreenews.com

Peter A. Schaaf

Peter “Pete” A. Schaaf, 83, Leesburg, passed away at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. He was born on July 22, 1937, in Wabash, to Hueston Everett Schaaf and Rosetta Rebecca (Slagel) Schaaf. He was never alone growing up as he was a part of a big family with MANY sisters and one brother. He married Geraldine (Dye) Schaaf, the perfect lady to share his life with Dec. 6, 1967. They shared 40 years of marriage together before she passed away Dec. 23, 2007.
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, East CR 350N east of North CR 925E, North Webster. Driver: Easton M. Adkins, 19, West Tidewater Trail, Columbia City. Adkins appeared to have been traveling eastbound on CR 350N east of CR 925E, North Webster. While traveling eastbound, his vehicle approached a dead-end roadway with a dirt barrier. According to tire tracks, it appeared as if he noticed the dead-end roadway too late and swerved to miss the dirt barrier. His vehicle left the south side of CR 350 and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest. Adkins suffered extensive incapacitating injuries and was found unconscious by responding officers. He was tended to by responding medics and later transported by air ambulance for further treatment. Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. responded to the scene. While on scene, a witness, who identified herself as Makayla Radcliff, arrived and said she is Adkins’ girlfriend. She said prior to the crash, she left his residence to return to her home, located in Fort Wayne. While traveling, she became lost somewhere in Noble County and called Adkins for assistance. After using her mobile phone to share her location, Adkins left his residence to find her so he could provide directions. During this time, Radcliff said her sister Miranda Radcliff was involved in a telephone call with Adkins as they were both attempting to provide assistance due to her being lost. During this call, it was reported that Miranda Radcliff heard a loud “crashing” sound, and Adkins stopped responding to her. Friends then used Snapchat’s GPS function to locate Adkins and inform first responders as to where he was located. Damage: Up to $25,000.
Silver Lake, INNews Now Warsaw

Silver Lake Council Accepts State Grant

The Silver Lake Town Council Wednesday passed ordinances to accept a $225,000 Community Crossings grant. The grant is a 25/75 match, with the town paying 25% of the cost to make road repairs. The Council created a fund to accept the money and passed an ordinance to spend the money...
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Kosciusko County, INNews Now Warsaw

Hours at Bowen Center testing site cutback starting Monday

Starting today, hours will be shortened at the Bowen Center’s COVID testing site at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. Across the board, the new hours for the site will be from 10 AM until 2 PM, Monday through Friday. The same hours will also now be in effect for the COVID hotline, which has been used to help answer questions regarding the vaccine or to help people register for vaccination.
Silver Lake, INinkfreenews.com

Silver Lake To Repair Streets With $225K Grant

SILVER LAKE — Some Silver Lake streets are on the list for repairs. At its meeting on Wednesday, May 12, at Silver Lake Town Hall, the Silver Lake Town Council approved creating a fund for the $225,051.75 it received through an Indiana Department of Transportation Community Crossings Matching Grant. Money...
Warsaw, INNews Now Warsaw

Visitors Commission Grant Will Provide Kayaks At Pike, Center

Visitors at Pike and Center lakes in Warsaw will soon be able to rent a kayak from a kiosk. That’s thanks to a $29,660 grant the Kosciusko County Convention, Recreation and Visitor Commission (KCCRVC) gave to the city’s parks department after a request by Superintendent Larry Plummer Wednesday. Plummer told...
Mentone, INinkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Opera House Block, Murder Indictment, Mentone History

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. May 16, 1979 — A Marshall County grand jury has recommended the death penalty for three men indicted Tuesday for the March 6 murder of Bourbon businessman Claude (Murph) Yarian, 68.
Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Car Show Sunday

The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club invites the public to attend the 11th City of Lakes Car Show Sunday. The entry fee is $12 per vehicle. Registration will take place from noon until 3 p.m. Entry is made on East Center Street. The Lakes Area Community Band will perform a concert on the courthouse lawn at 3 p.m. The awards ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. Vendors and local restaurants will be available. All proceeds go toward the youth throughout Kosciusko County. Buffalo Street will be closed from Market to Main streets and Center Street will be closed from Lake to Indiana streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Kosciusko County, INNews Now Warsaw

Louis Dreyfus Seeking Tax Abatement From County Council

Kosciusko County Council members approved a declaratory resolution for the Louis Dreyfus tax abatement at Thursday’s meeting. Attorney Steve Snyder presented the application, saying the company is requesting a 10-year real estate abatement of $18 million and a real property abatement of $14 million. Along with these improvements, 11 people will be hired with salaries of more than $926,000.
Winona Lake, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Smaller Version Of Fat & Skinny Returns May 22

Cyclists, get your bikes ready, because the annual Fat and Skinny Tire Fest is still on. Nick Hauck, manager of the Village at Winona in Winona Lake, said the annual weekend-long bicycling event is still happening May 22, but it is smaller with no parties and no road racing. This...
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Sherri Makinson v. Lauren Cox and Kyle Ousley, $2,145. FTI Property Management v. Debra Goldsworthy, $6,127.80. Fort Financial Credit Union v. Raven Hatfield, $5,288.67. Clayton Przewoznik, $5,288.67. Michael Bonewitz v. Ziebart, $1,142. Civil Collections.
Silver Lake, INinkfreenews.com

Truckload Of Beans Spilled South Of Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE – A truck loaded with soybeans lost its load Tuesday afternoon south of Silver Lake. The truck appeared to be headed north on SR 15 just south of Silver Lake when it appeared to drive off onto the shoulder and then fell on its side on the east side of the road.