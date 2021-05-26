Cancel
Visual Art

Artesian Online Art Market to showcase First American art

By Special to The Banner
Duncan Banner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt lovers and buyers can maintain responsible distancing while browsing Chickasaw and other First American artists’ works online at ArtesianArtsFestival.com. Beginning May 28 and lasting through Aug. 2, art buying has found a home virtually at the Artesian Arts Festival. “This year the market is open to First American citizens...

