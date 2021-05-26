Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Concept: How iOS 15 could boost widgets with interactivity and new stock app options

By Parker Ortolani
9to5Mac
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Apple introduced iOS 14 last year, it unleashed a whole new rush of amazing widgets, both from third-party developers and Apple itself. Apple’s own apps and now its own widgets are supposed to serve as examples for other developers to be inspired by. But many of Apple’s stock apps don’t actually have widgets yet. Meanwhile, widgets are still static and can’t be made interactive. We’re hoping both of those things change in just under two weeks when Apple unveils iOS 15 at WWDC.

9to5mac.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Ios App#Ios Apps#App Developers#Iphone Apps#Ipad Apps#Wwdc#Wallet#Compass#Voice Memos#Mail#Communication Apple#Memoji#Apple Watch#Books#Apple Card#The App Store#Utilities Apple#The Home Screen#Home Screens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Youtube
Related
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Cell Phonestheapplepost.com

Humorous ‘Tracked’ iPhone ad highlights iOS App Tracking Transparency

Apple has released a humorous new iPhone ad highlighting iOS 14’s new App Tracking Transparency feature, which requires apps to get a user’s permission to track or access their device’s advertising identifier. The new ad visualizes how companies collect personal data on their users, showing a man going about his...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Google Phone Can Now Announce Aloud Who's Ringing You

Google Phone is rolling out a new feature that audibly announces who's calling you with their Caller ID or number. This new feature can be found in the latest update to the Android app. Google Phone Now Announces Aloud Who's Calling You. Those using Google Phone on their Android device...
Cell PhonesTidbits

Extracting Data from an Old iOS App Broken by iOS 14.5

So this is embarrassing. Back in 2013, I was looking for an app I could use for diary-like journal entries, and I settled on Momento. I used it for a while, and at some point, it prompted me to upgrade to a new paid version. I didn’t want any of the new features, so I dismissed the upgrade notice. The app didn’t nag me to upgrade again that I remember, so I kept using it with no problems, apparently for years. Until, that is, Apple released iOS 14.5, which somehow prevented Momento—now called Momento Classic—from launching. Uh oh.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How to install Android 12 widgets on any smartphone

Google introduced the biggest change to Android since the launch of Material Design with its new Material You design language. Along with it, developers are encouraged to embrace the rounded edges in an effort to create a unified interface across the board. But Google also finally gave some love to its own widgets with an all-new Clock, Weather, and the useful Conversation widget.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Founder of secure messaging app Telegram says iOS is stuck in the 'Middle Ages'

Often described as the Russian Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire and tech visionary Pavel Durov, founder of secure messaging app Telegram, has just burst out with a rant against Apple saying that every time he uses an iPhone he feels "thrown back into the Middle Ages" and criticizes the company for locking down customers and turning them into "digital slaves".
Cell Phonesapplevis.com

Quick Tip: How to Change Your Preferred Music, Podcasts, and Audiobook App Using Siri in iOS

Apple in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 added a new option to help Siri learn to select your preferred audio apps for listening to music, podcasts, and audiobooks. The first time you ask Siri to play music, a podcast, or an audiobook after installing these updates, you will be asked to select your preferred app from a list of those you have installed and which support this feature. Siri will remember your selection and will use that service whenever you ask it to play something. So, for example, if you select Spotify to play a song, the next time that you ask Siri to play a song you will not need to specify “on Spotify” to prevent iOS from defaulting to Apple Music. Note that Apple has clarified that this is not a "default" music service setting, and there is no toggle to select a service you want to continually use, but it is a feature where Siri will learn your preferences and adapt to them. Accordingly, Siri will occasionally re-ask for your preferred services to keep up to date.
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

Garbage iOS App Won’t Open Without a Good Review

Professional App Store critic Kosta Eleftheriou discovered an iOS app that refuses to open unless you give it a 3 to 5 star review first. The app utilizes iOS’s built-in rating prompt and, despite its up-front scammy nature, managed to slip past Apple’s approval process. Now removed from the App...
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to customize the News and Interests taskbar widget in Windows 10

Windows 10 users now have a News and Interests taskbar widget. The feature gives us quick access to an integrated feed of weather, news, sports, etc right on our taskbar. With just a quick hover on the icon, we can quickly peek into it without disturbing our work. In this post, we will show you how to Change the weather location, Customize the weather card, Change Temperature units, Choose how your weather looks, Personalize your Feed and Update Traffic Location.
Cell Phonesimore.com

This iOS 15 concept will have you even more pumped for WWDC21!

A new iOS 15 concept images split-screen multitasking, lock screen widgets, and more. Apple will announce iOS 15 during its WWDC opening keynote in two weeks. If all goes according to previous years we can expect Apple to announce iOS 15 during its WWDC21 event, kicking off in just two weeks. We don't know for sure what Apple will announce during that opening keynote, but we can certainly hope. And this new concept video shows us exactly what we should be hoping for when that announcement takes place.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Apple iOS 14.6 brings paid podcasts and new Apple Card family sharing options

Apple has wasted no time in getting iOS 14.6 (and iPadOS 14.6) out to the public, commencing the era of paid podcasts on the iPhone and iPad. The update, now rolling out to all users, is the first to support Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, which enables content creators to offer additional subscriber-only episodes and other benefits like early access. They’re also available for the watchOS 7.5 update also dropping for Apple Watch users today.
Video Gamesgamerant.com

Comparing Stadia and xCloud

Cloud gaming services have gained popularity over the past few years due to their accessibility and ease of use. Players are no longer limited by their hardware and cloud gaming allows them to use any device to stream their games. In particular, Google Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming have become two of the most recognizable services in the cloud gaming market and the technology has advanced greatly in a short span of time.