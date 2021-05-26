Cancel
Detroit, MI

Detroit's Corktown receives $30 million grant from HUD for revitalization efforts

WWJ News Radio
 8 days ago
The revitalization of Detroit’s historic Corktown neighborhood is well underway, but it’s set to receive a boost in the form of a $30 million grant from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development.

Detroit, MI
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio
