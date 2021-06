A ransomware attack once again caused a serious blow to a critical segment of the United States economy last week. This time it was the food supply, as meat processing giant JBS was temporarily shut down after an attack credited to Russia-based criminal group REvil. The attack was expected to slow production of about 20% of the US beef supply, threatening price spikes during the season of peak demand. The attacks on JBS and Colonial Pipeline demonstrate that critical infrastructure is not only a vulnerable but also viable target for criminal groups; the only question is to what degree it will be exploited before there is a meaningful intervention.