ENR California & Northwest Design Firm of the Year: DLR Group Helps Firms Rethink Workspaces

By Greg Aragon
enr.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo keep afloat in precarious times, a firm needs to be proactive, creative and flexible. In this past year, Los Angeles-based DLR Group not only remained afloat but also increased its regional revenue and innovated to meet pandemic needs by developing air-quality technology and reimagining workspaces. Those are among the reasons why the firm was chosen ENR California & Northwest’s 2021 Design Firm of the Year.

www.enr.com
