ENR California & Northwest Design Firm of the Year: DLR Group Helps Firms Rethink Workspaces

Pinnacle Solutions Group, Inc. is pleased to announce our third branch location in Nashville, TN. The organization reviewed several locations for those that met the criteria of areas with solid economic and geographic growth, a balanced mix of corporate headquarters and organizations requiring technology to provide competitive advantage to their customers, a talented technology labor pool, and educational institutions fostering the next generation of computer professionals. On all fronts, Nashville and the surrounding area exceeded expectations and made it the logical choice. “Seeing the success of our Charlotte branch has proven that the Pinnacle model works and with the right group of talented consultants we can expand into new areas and help organizations deliver their technology initiatives” said Pat Clements, Founder and Managing Partner of Pinnacle Solutions Group, Inc. Pinnacle Solutions Group has been in business since 2004 and has worked with both Fortune 1000 and small/midsize businesses to enable new capabilities and improved organizational efficiencies through the development of custom software and data solutions leveraging modern technology platforms consistent with client’s architectural preferences and budget constraints. Pinnacle Solutions Group is an employee-owned company utilizing an open-book financial approach and local servicing of clients that allows its consultants to actively participate in the business and enjoy a work/life balance that does not require them to travel in support of their engagements. Pinnacle Solutions Group was recently named the winner of Best Places to Work by the Cincinnati Business Courier for the 5th time in the last 8 years. “Nashville’s growing business and technology community has us very excited about this decision. Seeing companies like Oracle and Amazon investing in the area confirms our belief that this is a great place to grow Pinnacle’s business. I can’t wait to find great folks to join us and begin working with clients and partners in the community” stated Jeff Noffsinger, Nashville Branch Manager. Pinnacle Solutions Group has actively supported local IT organizations in their markets and expects to actively participate and contribute to those in Nashville as well. Interested in working for Pinnacle Solution Group, Inc.? Please visit our website at www.pinnsg.com or StackOverflow for current openings https://talent.stackoverflow.com/company/pinnacle-solutions-group ABOUT PINNACLE SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC. Founded in 2004, Pinnacle Solutions Group, Inc. is an IT consulting services firm specializing in Data Engineering and Analytics, E-Business Solutions, Mobile Applications, and custom technology solutions built on local or public/private cloud infrastructures (AWS, Azure, Google). Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH with branches in Charlotte, NC and Nashville, TN, Pinnacle Solutions Group is distinguished by seasoned and exceptional IT consultant professionals with the business acumen to align our customers’ business needs to superior technical solutions, as well as provide the honesty, integrity, and service necessary for a long-term client partnership. Our award-winning culture and employee ownership business model allows us to differentiate ourselves to our employees and provide consistent, high-value delivery to our clients. We specialize in architecture, development, database, business intelligence, mobile, reporting, tuning, and project management services. For more information, visit www.pinnsg.com.