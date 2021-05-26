0.5k Race in Rochester is all about Fun and Wine Tasting

Looks like something new might be going in the old Shopko South Store in Rochester, Minnesota!. One of the vacant buildings that has really bothered me this past year is the old Shopko South store. It's been looking run down and the empty vibe it gives off just isn't a good thing for Rochester, Minnesota. It just makes our town look sad sitting there alone and empty. According to some permits that were filed, it may be a happy-looking building again soon.