0.5k Race in Rochester is all about Fun and Wine Tasting
How about a 0.5k "run" that is more like a walk with wine? 🍷. You know those 0.0 stickers that people put on their cars? Those are some of my favorite stickers ever because I've run 5k's and after a few agonizing hills, I realized that I don't like to run. THIS is a little bit more my style - a 0.5k wine walk at Salem Glen Vineyard and Winery in Rochester that has wine tasting. You even get a bib to wear, just like the real 5k's! It's just a 0.5 version...and with wine.🍷1039thedoc.com