Rochester, MN

0.5k Race in Rochester is all about Fun and Wine Tasting

By Jessica Williams
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 15 days ago
How about a 0.5k "run" that is more like a walk with wine? 🍷. You know those 0.0 stickers that people put on their cars? Those are some of my favorite stickers ever because I've run 5k's and after a few agonizing hills, I realized that I don't like to run. THIS is a little bit more my style - a 0.5k wine walk at Salem Glen Vineyard and Winery in Rochester that has wine tasting. You even get a bib to wear, just like the real 5k's! It's just a 0.5 version...and with wine.🍷

103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thedoc.com
