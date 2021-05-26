Cancel
West Tisbury, MA

Airport to vote on Vineyard Wind heli hangar

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 8 days ago

The Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission (MVAC) will hold a special meeting at 9 am Thursday to vote on whether to choose Vineyard Wind 1 to lease the currently derelict Dutchess Hangar. The hangar was approved for bidding as surplus property at a prior commission meeting in February, and a request...

www.mvtimes.com
