Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Inside Jimmy Kimmel And Ted Cruz's Feud

By Bessie Yuill
nickiswift.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Kimmel and Ted Cruz have revived their old rivalry. The Texas senator found himself at the center of yet another scandal after criticizing an animated Army recruitment video, which showed a young woman with two moms joining up and becoming a soldier. Cruz tweeted a video comparing the ad with a purported "Russian army ad," which portrayed Russian soldiers cocking guns and jumping out of a plane. "Holy crap," the senator wrote. "Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea...."

www.nickiswift.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Donald Trump Twitter#Tough Guy#Video Calling#Russian#Comedian#Man#Holy Crap#Ouch#Rematch#Punk#Guns#Teddy Cancun#Election#February#Emasculated Military#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Army
News Break
Celebrities
Related
mediaite.com

Jimmy Kimmel Goes After GOP For Ousting Liz Cheney: ‘I Thought These Guys Hated Cancel Culture’

Jimmy Kimmel went after the Republican Party for ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as chair of the conference for condemning Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies. “Republicans today in Washington voted to remove Liz Cheney from her spot as the third highest ranking member of the House,” he said on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I never thought I’d be pro-Cheney in any way, but it has happened.”
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Says He Hopes To Have Live Audiences Back Next Month – Contenders TV

Late-night television has largely been without live audiences since the start of the pandemic, but the increasingly optimistic outlook in Los Angeles means that Jimmy Kimmel is hopeful his Hollywood-based show will be able to bring back crowds next month. Kimmel, host, exec producer and writer of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Sean Hannity responds to Jimmy Kimmel's 'cheap shots'

Sean Hannity responds to Jimmy Kimmel's 'cheap shots'. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Beaumont Enterprise

Seth Rogen is still beefing with Sen. Ted Cruz

Seth Rogen and Sen. Ted Cruz are still beefing, but don't call it a feud. In an appearance on Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show," Rogen get to talk about how he really feels about Cruz and the Twitter spat he had with the Texas senator in January. TWEETIN' TED: A...
Celebritiestoofab.com

Seth Rogen Drags 'Fascist' Ted Cruz on Colbert, Cruz Hits Back

Rogen also said the Senator is a "terrible man whose words have resulted in death" on Colbert. The war of words between Ted Cruz and Seth Rogen came back in full force this week, with the Texas Senator hitting back at the actor for insulting him on Thursday's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jimmy Kimmel, Ben Affleck suit up for 'Vax Live'

Washington [US], May 9 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck and TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel showed up Live on Saturday's broadcast of 'Vax Live' dressed in a unique style especially for the event. As per Deadline, while the 'Triple Frontier' star Affleck walked in front of an audience in...
Complex

Seth Rogen Says He’s Not Feuding With Ted Cruz But Simply ‘Pointing Out the Fact That He Is a Terrible Man’

Seth Rogen has never been one to mince his words when it comes to Ted Cruz, and he doubled down on his comments in a new interview with Stephen Colbert. After asking about Rogen’s marijuana company Houseplant, Colbert brought up Rogen’s latest comments directed at Cruz, specifically when he called him a “white supremacist fascist.” Rogen insisted it wasn’t quite a feud between them, however.
FanSided

Is Jimmy Kimmel Live new tonight, May 10?

Jimmy Kimmel has been a very busy man lately. Fans are hoping his packed schedule includes a new episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight. In addition to hosting his late night show, Kimmel has been activity on the charity front. He recently hosted a benefit for autism along with frequent Kimmel guest Mark Rober. The comedian also appeared with Ben Affleck at the Vax Live concert event.
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Dismantles GOP Lawmaker’s Biggest, Boldest Insurrection Lie

Jimmy Kimmel called out House Republicans on Wednesday for canceling Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) after she refused to buy into former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and blamed him for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “I never thought I’d be pro-Cheney in any way,”...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Sean Hannity to Jimmy Kimmel: "Jimmy, here’s my advice, don’t talk about my show anymore"

“You talk about my show, I’ll hit you back 50 times harder," Hannity said on his Fox News show last night in response to Kimmel mocking his interview with Caitlyn Jenner last week. “Jimmy, what is with all the anger and all the cheap shots?” Hannity asked. “Don’t you have anything better to do? Maybe actually trying to be funny or boost your dismal ratings because we’re absolutely crushing you by like 70% in total viewers.”
KTBS

Ted Cruz is now totally cool with trolling the military

Ted Cruz wants to be president. Badly. So badly, in fact, that he's willing to mock the US military to own the libs. Or something. On Thursday, Cruz retweeted a TikTok video originally tweeted by Pardes Saleh, whose You Tube page says she is a Texas real estate agent, that purports to contrast a Russian Army ad with an American Army ad.
Daily Beast

Chris Rock and Jimmy Kimmel Roast the Humorless 2021 Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock on Thursday seemed glad to have not taken part in last month’s Academy Awards ceremony, which for the third straight year took place without a host. Rock, who hosted the event in 2005 and again in 2016, had also told some jokes at last year’s ceremony alongside Steve Martin.
Vice

Ted Cruz Thinks the Army Is Too 'Woke' to Be Deadly. If Only That Were True

On Thursday, Republican Senator Ted Cruz learned that the American military was taking a page from the CIA's playbook and rolling out its own series of ads targeting millennials. "Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea,” Cruz writes in a tweet comparing a Russian military...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

A running list of everyone mad at Ted Cruz in 2021

May 28—Aside from all his duties as Texas' junior senator, Ted Cruz seemingly has another, more pressing full-time job: Beefing with every single person on the Internet. Other politicians, journalists, actors and even his own constituents...No one is safe from having their scorn proudly worn by Cruz at any given time.
The Hollywood Reporter

Seth Rogen Breaks Down His Online Battle Against Ted Cruz

Seth Rogen is not in a “feud” with Sen. Ted Cruz. At least, that’s what the actor and newly minted author said on Thursday’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “Feud implies equal ground,” Rogen said after the CBS host asked about the pair’s heated Twitter exchanges. “If someone’s trying to murder someone with a baseball bat and someone is yelling that person to stop, is that a feud between the baseball bat-wielder and the person yelling at the baseball bat-wielder? I don’t know if that’s a feud. Feud implies two people hitting each other with baseball bats.”
Denton Record-Chronicle

Defense secretary slams Ted Cruz for ‘pansies’ complaint

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin slammed Sen. Ted Cruz on Monday for accusing the Army of projecting an image of “pansies” because of its inclusive recruiting policies, asserting that the Texas Republican’s rhetoric only emboldens adversaries. China and Russia “would like to capitalize on talking points like that,” the...