Inside Jimmy Kimmel And Ted Cruz's Feud

“You talk about my show, I’ll hit you back 50 times harder," Hannity said on his Fox News show last night in response to Kimmel mocking his interview with Caitlyn Jenner last week. “Jimmy, what is with all the anger and all the cheap shots?” Hannity asked. “Don’t you have anything better to do? Maybe actually trying to be funny or boost your dismal ratings because we’re absolutely crushing you by like 70% in total viewers.”