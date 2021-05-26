Cancel
B.I drops the title concept poster images for his first full album 'WATERFALL'

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB.I is preparing his first full-length album, 'WATERFALL' packed full of various contents. Previously, B.I unveiled the title poster for "illa illa," in which he sits in the darkness with a small light shining behind him. Then on May 27 KST, he released more concept posters for "illa illa," showing four different images.

www.allkpop.com
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Musicallkpop.com

B.I unveils a calming yet sad lyric mood film for his upcoming album 'WATERFALL'

B.I continues to drop more teaser content ahead of the release of his first full album, 'WATERFALL.'. On May 28 at midnight KST, the soloist revealed the lyric mood film. with a calming yet sad overall vibe, the clip shows the lyrics, "Cause i wiped out the water flowing on both cheeks. Oh, at the end of my eyes is a beach. 'Cause of the warm bubbles that pervade" while B.I stand at the shore of the sea.
Musickpopstarz.com

BamBam Unveils First Concept Photo for Upcoming Mini-Album Called 'riBBon'

Prior to the release of BamBam's first mini-album “riBBon,” fans are arousing curiosity with unpredictable concept photos. The first concept photo of the solo album "riBBon," which was released through BamBam's official social media accounts on May 26, contained the opposite charm from the boyish title poster released the day before.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Zeal & Ardor Drop ‘Run’ as Aggressive First Taste of Third Album

The warning shot has been fired! Zeal & Ardor are back on the scene for 2021 firing up the aggression on their latest track "Run." Opening with a primal vocal and a fast-paced tribal drum beat, the tone for "Run" is set early. Eventually guitars and bass come in to accentuate and mirror part of the drumbeat as Manuel Gagneux issues the warning "Run while you still can / Stay your living man" portending that swift vengeance is coming. Take a listen in the player toward the bottom of the post.
Rock Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Full Album Stream: Stormruler – “Under the Burning Eclipse”

Full Album Stream black metal, melodic black metal, stormruler. Stormruler is ready to drop one of the best black metal albums of the year. Arriving tomorrow via Napalm Records, Under the Burning Eclipse is an absolute masterstroke of raging and melodic fury, all the more impressive as it’s the band’s debut. The songwriting duo of Jesse Schobel and Jason Asberry have painted a sonic picture with every stroke carefully executed and every shade of black in its right place. The energetic, almost heroic sound on Under the Burning Eclipse is clearly modeled after the Swedish masters of the 1990s, particularly bands like Setherial (Nord-era, of course), Naglfar, and especially Dawn. At the same time, Stormruler clearly adds some of their own unique colors to the canvas, with some flashy solo work and unexpected riff-variations thrown in as well (the title track is a good example).
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Zeal & Ardor have dropped the first track from their self-titled third album

Zeal & Ardor have shared their new single 'Run'. The track marks the first from the band's upcoming third album, which follows on from debut 'Devil Is Fine' and follow-up 'Stranger Fruit'. Frontman Manuel Gagneux says: "Run is the first single we are releasing off of our self-titled album because,...
MusicSoompi

B.I Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With 1st Full Album “WATERFALL”

B.I’s first full-length album “WATERFALL” is a hit!. On June 2, IOK Company revealed that “WATERFALL” had topped iTunes Top Album charts in at least 20 countries including Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Turkey. The album also entered the Top 10 of the iTunes Top Album chart in...
Rock MusicNew Haven Register

Mountain Goats Drop Title Track From New Album 'Dark in Here'

Ahead of the release of the Mountain Goats’ latest album Dark in Here, the band has shared the title track from their upcoming LP. “Dark in Here,” recorded at legendary Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, finds frontman John Darnielle spinning a Spaghetti Western-inspired revenge fantasy. “You who stood so proud...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Pitchfork

Glassjaw to Perform First Two Albums in Full on 2022 Tour

Glassjaw have announced a tour for next spring, commemorating the anniversaries of their first two records Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence and Worship and Tribute. They’ll play the records back-to-back in some cities and will split them across two nights in others. The tour starts in Los Angeles on March 2, 2022. See the tour poster below.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

LOONA drops gorgeous '&' concept photos for JinSoul, Yves, and Olivia Hye

LOONA has dropped new individual '&' concept photos. For their upcoming 4th mini album '&', the girl prepared a twinkling concept shining with a mysterious aura. Following the last set of individual teasers, this new batch features JinSoul, Yves, and Olivia Hye, each looking gorgeous in their stylish outfits and make-up.
Musicopenthenews.com

EPR IYER & GJ Storm drop the title track of their new album: Reggae Hindustan

In the echoing eternal words of Bob Marley, ‘Get up! Stand up! Stand up for your rights! Epr’s ‘Reggae Hindustan’ produced by GJ Storm follows on the footsteps of the former, on to using reggae music as a unique vehicle for delivering messages of empowerment but also granting a powerful voice of dissent against institutional injustice & social ills. Speaking fearlessly about the current affairs of the country, the song doesn’t step back from calling a spade a spade hereby questioning our conscience, for if we’re going to turn a blind eye & a deaf ear to the things happening in our surroundings or are we at all going to speak up! The choice is yours is to make, for he already made his! #Bleedink.
MusicWNCY

Chase Rice reveals ‘The Album’ is a “huge segue” toward his next, full-length record

On Friday, Chase Rice takes what he agrees is a “victory lap,” as he completes The Album cycle that was nearly a year-and-a-half in the making. Part I of the record came out in January 2020, featuring his hit, “Lonely If You Are.” Then, the whole world changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. Faced with trying to keep his band, his crew and himself afloat without being able to tour, Chase still managed to put out Part II in May of last year.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Mark Collie Premieres Title-Track From Newest Concept Album ‘Book of My Blues’

One of country music’s most enduring singers, songwriters, and actors, Mark Collie, celebrates over 30 years in the business with a new album, Book of My Blues. Due June 4, Collie’s sixth solo album explores love, lust, betrayal, addiction, recovery, damnation, and redemption—or, as the artist likes to say, “Another Tuesday in the music business.”
Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Full Album Premiere: Starlight Ritual “Sealed in Starlight”

Exclusive, Featured, Full Album Stream, Streaming Canada, Canadian heavy metal, full album premiere, full album stream, premiere, Starlight Ritual, streaming, Temple of Mystery Records. Starlight Ritual are heavy metal’s newest champions. Based in Montréal, Quebec, the starlighting five-piece formed in 2014 and have advanced in triumph with two EPs —...
Musicworldwrapfederation.com

Nick Battle Drops The First Part of His EP Trilogy Titled “See No Evil”

Talented rap artiste, Nick Battle, releases “See No Evil,” the first part EP of a trilogy. Nick Battle is undoubtedly one of the talents to watch out for in the music industry, as he continues to show his commitment to challenging the status quo as a rapper. The Georgia native recently released “See No Evil,” treating lovers of good music to his amazing fusion of an acoustic guitar with hip-hop flows. In a related development, Nick Battle, who doubles as a producer, is currently working on his “Superhero” project, with plans to release “Party,” the first song off the EP.
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

A Giant Dog Teases Impending Concept Album

Bashing out a sequence of career-spanning singalongs to attendees of a private backyard concert on Friday, A Giant Dog revealed the show’s close: the live debut of a forthcoming album in its entirety. The band had been working on said album for “a couple years,” noted singer/guitarist Andrew Cashen. “No,...