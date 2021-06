This past semester, I moved into the UC Berkeley housing for the first time as a second semester freshman. I was so excited because I was placed in an apartment with one of my friends as well as a new roommate that I met over Facebook: Emma (name has been changed). I knew very little about Emma; we naively thought that one Zoom call was sufficient enough to decide to spend the next five months living together in the middle of a pandemic. I would very soon find out that Emma and I are completely and fundamentally entirely different people. When I first met her, I eagerly introduced myself as I gave her a big hug. Emma would later inform me that she hates physical contact. Emma and I look at life from completely different perspectives. To put it in simple terms, she is a realist and I am an idealist.