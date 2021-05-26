Ghost9's Lee Kangsung enjoys the cool summer breeze in the visual film for 'NOW: When we are in Love'

Music festival stages have been dark for over a year, but the 21st annual deadCenter Film Festival is pleased to bring director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s music documentary Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) to Booker T. Washington Park in Northeast Oklahoma City for a free outdoor screening Saturday evening, June 12. Opening for Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which brings to light never-before-seen footage of the 1969 festival presented at what is now Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park, is the documentary short Pause the Game, marking the fourth OKC Thunder Film to premiere at deadCenter. On Friday night, June 11, deadCenter will rock Wheeler District with an outdoor screening of We Are The Thousand, a one-of-kind music doc about the global formation of a 1000+ member band who all happen to love the Foo Fighters.