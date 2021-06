During Men’s Health Month, the Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Staten Island is urgently asking men to get screened for colorectal cancer. Men in New York state are diagnosed with colorectal cancer more than women. In fact, the rate of colorectal cancer is nearly 30% higher in men than women. Men are also more likely than women to die from the disease. This does not always have to be the case because screening may prevent colorectal cancer.