Cabarrus County, NC

INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE OF CABARRUS COUNTY: Shedding my white theological skin

Independent Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman beings are always shedding their skin. In fact, we shed 600,000 particles of skin every hour and nine pounds of skin every year. But the skin I want to shed is my white theological skin. I am an African American Baptist preacher and I am living in a skin that is not my own. It was made for me through a white American version of Christianity. I call it White American Christianity or W.A.C. theology.

