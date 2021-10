Ryanair is accelerating its growth plans and has aircraft available to place from winter 2022 as it looks to hit a 20-25% market share across Europe over the next five years. “We have an awful lot of work still to do in Europe. Currently, our market share in Europe is about 15%. We'll probably get to 20-25% in Europe within the next five years, so we're very much focused on inter-European travel,” Ryanair commercial director Jason McGuiness told delegates at World Routes on Oct. 11.

