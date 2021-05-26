Cancel
Beeline Group launches domestic upholstery division

Furniture Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH POINT — Beeline Group, a global manufacturer with a big market presence to date on fixtures and displays for the contract sector, is creating a domestic stationary upholstery division addressing the residential as well as commercial sector as it moves into a new manufacturing facility here. The 42,000-square-foot operation...

