Beeline Group launches domestic upholstery division

Toyota Motor North America Inc. (TMNA) announces executive changes to its manufacturing organization effective June 30, 2021. Jim Zehmer, who currently serves as general manager, administration at TABC, Inc. (TABC) will be promoted to president. Zehmer joined TABC's finance team in 1992 and has held a variety of leadership positions, including controller and manufacturing support general manager. He also was responsible for the administration functions at Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California, Toyota's vehicle assembly plant in Tijuana, Mexico, for a two-and-a-half-year period starting in 2016. He will report to Norm Bafunno, senior vice president, unit manufacturing and engineering, TMNA.