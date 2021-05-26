Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Here’s What Watching TV in Midlife Does to Your Brain

By Chris Kissell
moneytalksnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelevision has been mocked for wrecking society’s ability to think. Now, science has found evidence to support such worries. People who watch moderate to high amounts of TV throughout the midlife years see greater declines in cognitive function and reduced gray matter volumes in their brains later in life, according to three studies recently presented at the American Heart Association’s 2021 Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference.

www.moneytalksnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Injury#Outcomes Research#The Brain#Brain Function#Brain Science#Brain Activity#Brain Diseases#Prevention#Heart Association#Watching Tv#Brain Problems#Cognitive Function#Cognitive Decline#Memory#Television Viewing#Middle Age#Physical Activity#Tuning#Exercise#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Science
Related
HealthHealthline

Too Much TV in Your 40s, 50s Can Affect Brain Health: What You Can Do

Researchers say people who watch more television in middle age have a higher risk of declining brain health in later years. Their studies indicate that excessive TV watching can cause cognitive decline and a reduction in gray matter. Experts recommend that you select an activity to replace TV watching that...
Healthfemalefirst.co.uk

Watching TV in middle age can harm the brain

Scientific findings have linked watching lots of television in middle age to a decline in brain health. Watching lots of television in middle age has been linked to a decline in brain health. Findings presented at a conference in the US explained that people who said they spent moderate to...
Fitnesseasyhealthoptions.com

It takes fewer steps than you’d think to live longer

Walking is one of the safest and easiest ways to stay active. It’s also great for your heart health and can help you meet the American Heart Associations’ fitness guidelines of at least 150 minutes per week of moderate exercise. But let’s face it…. How many of us actually hit...
EntertainmentInverse

One change to your TV-watching routine may keep you healthier longer

In Roald Dahl’s book Matilda, a telekinetic child genius who loves school and reading resists her family’s habit of eating in front of the television. It is one of her first acts of defiance and a sign that she is different. She asks instead to read a book in her room and earns a sharp rebuke from her father:
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This sleep habit may harm your heart health

In a recent study published in npj Digital Medicine, researchers found that whether or not you go to bed on time could also have an effect on your health. They examined the correlation between bedtime regularity and resting heart rate (RHR) and found that individuals going to bed even 30 minutes later than their usual bedtime presented a much higher resting heart rate that lasted into the following day.
Food & DrinksPosted by
UPI News

Coffee only does so much when sleep deprived, study says

You know you've done it -- stayed up too late and relied on coffee to get through the next day -- but new research suggests that caffeine can only do so much. That cup or cups of coffee may keep you awake the following day, but your performance is likely to be subpar, especially when it comes to more challenging tasks.
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

A 20-minute exercise can do wonder to your brain

In a recent study published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport, researchers found that the brain derives substantial benefits from both high-intensity interval training and longer, continuous bouts of moderate exercise. On the other hand, cycling or running at full speed without mixing up the tempo may...
ScienceThe Hill

What happens in your brain when you think about the future?

When you are distracted or simply not thinking about the outside world, a network in the brain — the default mode network — becomes active. Participants of an experiment were told to think about future events while laying in an MRI machine. Researchers saw that two subnetworks were active with...
WorkoutsPosted by
Ladders

Walking this many minutes a day can reduce your death risk by 30%

Every health and wellness article tells you to exercise if you want to lose weight, improve your brain health, and even increase your productivity at work. But what if you haven’t set foot in a gym since your bygone days as the unfit kid that nobody wanted on their dodgeball team? How can those who hate exercise get fit enough to avoid an early death?
Healthamymyersmd.com

The Benefits of Sleep for Brain Health

Sleep is an essential function that allows our bodies to recharge, refresh and be alert for the next day! It’s also crucial for our brain health. The alarming part is that many Americans struggle with a lack of sleep each night. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate 1/3 of Americans don’t get enough sleep.1 It doesn’t have to be this way!
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 2 common habits can make your brain age fast

In a recent study published in Scientific Reports, researchers found that daily drinking and smoking may be linked to increases in brain aging compared to those who drink and smoke less. The research is from the University of Southern California and elsewhere. One author is Arthur W. Toga. Previous research...
HealthEurekAlert

Moderate-to-high TV viewing in midlife linked to later cognitive and brain health decline

DALLAS, May 20, 2021 — Spending moderate to high amounts of time watching television throughout midlife was linked to greater cognitive decline and lower gray matter volumes in the brain later in life, according to preliminary research from three studies (P149, MP24 and MP67) to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2021 (EPI). The meeting is virtual, May 20-21, and offers the latest science on population-based health and wellness and implications for lifestyle.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Craving This, It Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Study Says

Food cravings can be mysterious: One second you might want a salty bag of chips, and moments later, you could find yourself with a hankering for something sweet. While some people battle with their food cravings their whole life, experts say if these predilections begin to shift, it could be the beginnings of cognitive decline. In fact, one study found that craving one thing in particular could be an early sign of dementia. Read on to find out which mealtime habit means you should talk to your doctor.
PodcastTelegraph

Is your brain paying the price for your TV viewing habits?

What’s going on with your TV watching lately? Are you glued to Line of Duty, with your finger poised and ready to hit the “next episode” button?. Our TV viewing has skyrocketed this past year, to an average of 6.5 hours a day in lockdown, as it provided a few crumbs of comfort when everything else was cancelled. But now it could be time to finally time to wean yourself off.
RelationshipsEverydayHealth.com

Why Friendships Are So Important for Health and Well-Being

Maintaining positive relationships should rank up there with healthy eating and exercise as a necessary investment in your health. Not only is spending time with friends fun but it also yields a multitude of long-term physical and emotional health benefits. “As a medical doctor, I wish I could prescribe friendships...
HealthPosted by
Ladders

5 habits you do every day that are prematurely aging you

If you’ve ever seen The Butterfly Effect, you may, too, wonder what actions are taken and moments pass that directly impact your life. While it can be fun to think deeply about this concept with friends in your off time, not everyone has the luxury to sit back on any given day and evaluate the impact their small efforts and routines make on themselves and the world around them.
Weight Lossbelmarrahealth.com

The Scale and Mirror Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Have you ever heard the term “skinny fat?” If not, that’s okay. Let me take a minute to explain it. There are some people out there who look healthy. They have a “normal” BMI (body mass index) and weight and would certainly never be labeled “fat.”. BMI stands for body...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Why Your Obstructive Sleep Apnea Is Messing with Your Mental Health

It’s the wake-up call you weren’t expecting. Sleep apnea, or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), can impact mental health in a variety of ways:. Poor sleep quality. OSA disrupts your sleep. Poor sleep quality can lead to depressed mood, increased stress, and higher anxiety. Brain chemistry. A decrease in the neurotransmitter...
Public HealthWebMD

COVID-19 and Your Brain: What You Should Know

About 1 in 7 people who’ve had the COVID-19 virus have developed neurological side effects, or symptoms that affected their brain function. While the virus doesn’t directly attack your brain tissue or nerves, it can cause problems that range from temporary confusion to strokes and seizures in severe situations. This...