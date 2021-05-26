Here’s What Watching TV in Midlife Does to Your Brain
Television has been mocked for wrecking society’s ability to think. Now, science has found evidence to support such worries. People who watch moderate to high amounts of TV throughout the midlife years see greater declines in cognitive function and reduced gray matter volumes in their brains later in life, according to three studies recently presented at the American Heart Association’s 2021 Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference.www.moneytalksnews.com