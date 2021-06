On June 7 KST, the solo artist unveiled his 5th mini album 'Sneakers,' featuring seven new songs, including a title track of the same name. "Sneakers" is a youthful and refreshing pop song that encourages listeners to dance and be free despite whatever difficulties are going on in their daily lives, with Ha Sung Woon wanting to give everyone a message of hope and comfort during the pandemic period. Fitting with the theme, the music video shows the idol getting his dance on in bright sneakers, complimenting the fun 'summer song' feeling of the track.