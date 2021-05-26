Cancel
Business

Raising the Corporate Tax Rate Will Damage Economic Recovery and Threaten Competitiveness

By Curtis Dubay
uschamber.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden has proposed raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from its current 21% level. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) lowered the rate from 35% to the present level, putting the U.S. in the middle of the pack with other developed nations and ensuring we were competitive in the global economy. Prior to that reduction, the U.S. was bleeding investment and jobs to other developed countries because our rate was so much higher than the average. The weighted average of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an organization of developed nations, is currently 26.3%. When adding on the average state tax rates, the combined U.S. tax rate prior to TCJA was close to 40%. For comparison, China’s tax rate is 25% and Ireland’s is 12.5%. These key facts alone show why tax reform was badly needed. The strong economy prior to COVID-19 showed it was working.

www.uschamber.com
