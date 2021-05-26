Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Fans think they hear Girls' Generation members Sunny and YoonA in Jessica's 'Birthday Vlog'

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Jessica's latest birthday Vlog, many fans were pleasantly surprised to find a friendship no one saw coming. On May 21st, Jessica posted her birthday month vlog on her YouTube channel showing her celebrating her birthday with many of her friends. In the vlog, Jessica is seen celebrating her birthday with BLACKPINK's Jennie on day 5. Jennie bought a beautiful rose-shaped cake and a pearl necklace for Jessica's birthday.

www.allkpop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation#Friendship#Cute Baby#Youtube Channel#Blackpink#Netizens#Youtube Channel#Cute Cheeks#Baby Hair#Pearl Necklace#Rose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionkpopstarz.com

Jessica Jung Celebrates Birthday with BLACKPINK Jennie

On Friday, May 21, Jessica Jung uploaded a video to her YouTube channel celebrating her birthday month. There, she had one guest no one expected — BLACKPINK's Jennie! Keep on reading to learn more. BLACKPINK's Jennie Spotted Celebrating Jessica Jung's Birthday. On Friday, May 21, Jessica Jung uploaded a video...
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Siwan reveals he and Girls' Generation's YoonA are close friends

Siwan revealed he and Girls' Generation's YoonA are close friends. On the May 28th episode of 'House on Wheels 2', the ZE:A member invited his former 'The King Loves' co-star YoonA on the show as a guest. Before she arrived, Sung Dong Il asked Siwan how long it's been since he's seen YoonA, and he responded,
Beauty & Fashionallkpop.com

BLACKPINK fans are loving Jisoo's cute matching fashion

BLACKPINK's Jisoo showed off her cute and adorable charms on social media. On June 3, the girl group member posted a few photos of herself on Instagram. In the photos, Jisoo seemed to be wearing light blue pajamas that are covered with cute sheep illustrations. In one photo, Jisoo radiates...
Theater & Dance987thebull.com

Courteney Cox & Ed Sheeran Recreates ‘Friends’ Dance Routine

If you’ve been watching the “Friends” reunion, you know there have been several moments that have been recreated. One moment featuring Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer was pitched to be recreated (above clip) but they didn’t want to relive the moment in front of an audience. Monica and Ross’s New Year’s Eve dance routine did come to life through social media.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Celebrate Morgan Stewart's Birthday With the Cutest Pics of Her Baby Girl Row

So many reasons to celebrate. E! News personality Morgan Stewart in celebrating her first birthday as a wife and mother today, May 22. The Daily Pop co-host welcomed daughter Row on February 16 after tying the knot with longtime love Jordan McGraw. The last year as been a whirlwind for Stewart—from moving into a new home to starting a family, Stewart certainly has a lot to celebrate on her big day.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kim Kardashian & Travis Barker Reportedly "Never" Had An Affair, Despite Claims

If you thought the most challenging part of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s budding romance would be figuring out where he could find room for his Kourtney-dedicated tattoos, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news. (BTW, he’s inking them over existing tattoos now — there’s one Kourtney tribute on his chest and another on his arm.) Shanna Moakler, Barker’s ex, has reportedly been claiming that an affair between Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker led to her divorce from the Blink-182 drummer. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Travis and Kim for comment on the rumored affair and did not hear back in time for publication.) Now, an insider is responding to these rumors. A Page Six source said on May 17 that Kim and Travis have zero romantic history together. Say it with me: Thank God.
Music1057kokz.com

Cher’s birthday present to her fans: A biopic is in the works

Cher, who marks her 75th birthday today, has already seen her life inspire the 2018 musical The Cher Show, but now she’ll be getting the biopic treatment — courtesy of Universal and Oscar-winning Forrest Gump screenwriter Eric Roth, she confirmed Wednesday on Twitter. The iconic entertainer rose from pop success...
WorldSoompi

Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun In Talks To Join Ma Dong Seok In New Film

Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun may be joining Ma Dong Seok in an exciting new movie!. On May 25, Namoo Actors confirmed that Seohyun was considering an offer to star in the upcoming film “Holy Night: Demon Hunters” (working title). A representative of the agency stated, “Seohyun has received a casting offer...
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn PREMIERE: Jessica Morale Shares New Pop Anthem “deadbeat generation”

Rising alt-pop singer Jessica Morale hails from South Florida and has impressed both live and in the studio. Her sound marries an ear for unforgettable hooks with dark alternative atmopshere, and clean production values. All of these elements come together in her latest single “deadbeat generation,” which we’re premiering today. It the latest preview of her upcoming album Phases, which will be released later this year.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Jung Kyung Ho & Girls' Generation's Sooyoung top list of best couples on 'TMI News'

Jung Kyung Ho and Girls' Generation's Sooyoung topped the list of best couples on 'TMI News'. On the May 26th episode of 'TMI News', the actor and Sooyoung, who've been dating for 9 years, ranked in at #1 on the list of celebrity couples that serve as an example of idol dating. The show revealed the couple denied dating rumors twice before admitting they were in a relationship because Jung Kyung Ho wanted to watch out for Sooyoung, who was challenging herself to acting at the time. The Girls' Generation member is also known to have stayed by Jung Kyung Ho's side during his military service.
Duluth, MNMarietta Daily Journal

Fans around the world mark Bob Dylan's 80th birthday

Fans around the world are honoring Bob Dylan on his 80th birthday (05.24.21). The music legend's home city of Duluth, Minnesota, is holding the 11th annual Duluth Dylan Fest, with fans invited to join the celebration of his life and six-decade spanning career from home and at the festival. His...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Army Of The Dead’s Pixels Have Fans Thinking Their TV Is Broken

Zack Snyder is a filmmaker known for his unique visual language. And while conversation continues about his version of Justice League, Snyder celebrated a new release with Netflix’s Army of the Dead. The movie’s been trending on the streaming service, as well as on social media. But #ArmyOfTheDeadPixel has also been making its way online, as audiences have been thinking their TV is broken due to a number of broken pixels in the movie.
CelebritiesDeadline

Kathleen Turner On Reuniting With Michael Douglas, How ‘Body Heat’ Changed Movies And Why Fans Want More Jessica Rabbit – The Actor’s Side

The Kominsky Method begins streaming its third and final season — six new episodes — on Friday. If ever there was a reason to tune in and binge the whole thing, it is the presence of none other than Kathleen Turner, once again working opposite Michael Douglas. With Alan Arkin leaving after Season 2 (and the subject of the funeral that kicks off the new season), it seemed natural that Turner, playing Douglas’ character’s ex-wife Roz, would appear in his life again after one memorable guest appearance in Season 2.