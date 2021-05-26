Fans think they hear Girls' Generation members Sunny and YoonA in Jessica's 'Birthday Vlog'
Following Jessica's latest birthday Vlog, many fans were pleasantly surprised to find a friendship no one saw coming. On May 21st, Jessica posted her birthday month vlog on her YouTube channel showing her celebrating her birthday with many of her friends. In the vlog, Jessica is seen celebrating her birthday with BLACKPINK's Jennie on day 5. Jennie bought a beautiful rose-shaped cake and a pearl necklace for Jessica's birthday.www.allkpop.com