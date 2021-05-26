New COVID-19 test can deliver highly accurate results in less than 15 minutes

Dogs are able to detect Covid-19 in humans better than many lateral flow tests, according to a study.The trial indicated that dogs are able to detect the presence of coronavirus in a human with 97 per cent accuracy, prompting suggestions that dogs could be used for mass virus screening in crowded locations such as airports, train stations and concert venues.The dogs were also 91 per cent accurate in identifying negative samples, results showed.Lateral flow tests on the other hand, correctly identify on average 72 per cent of people infected with Covid who are showing symptoms. For those who are symptomless,...