New COVID-19 test can deliver highly accurate results in less than 15 minutes

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new rapid coronavirus test developed by KAUST scientists can deliver highly accurate results in less than 15 minutes. The diagnostic, which brings together electrochemical biosensors with engineered protein constructs, allows clinicians to quickly detect bits of the virus with a precision previously only possible with slower genetic techniques. The entire set-up can work at the point of patient care on unprocessed blood or saliva samples; no laborious sample preparation or centralized diagnostic laboratory is required.

