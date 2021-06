For over half a century, the Charlevoix Yacht Club has been a place where boaters can celebrate their love of watercrafts and the sport of yacht racing, sailing and cruising. It is a place for socialization of fellow boaters. Yacht club members meet every Friday year-round (snow or sun), they hold races every Wednesday evening in the summer, and they host the successful Red Fox Regatta on Labor Day weekend each year. With many members spanning generations, they organize other offshore events and social occasions, make their mark in other big races, and many, power and sail alike, are very active cruisers who find their way all over the Great Lakes.