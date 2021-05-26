CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta sees normal summer for domestic travel

By Ben Goldstein
routesonline.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe airline believes it will be back at 100% of pre-COVID-19 domestic leisure travel levels by next month. Delta Air Lines said that bookings for domestic leisure travel in June have recovered to 100% of pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels. Delta President Glen Hauenstein told the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference...

www.routesonline.com

routesonline.com

Lufthansa Adds Frequencies On High-Demand Domestic Business Routes

The German carrier is also adding frequencies to popular vacation destinations. Lufthansa said corporate travel demand “continues to grow strongly,” particularly on domestic routes, and it is adding more flights on key domestic business routes this month. The number of daily Lufthansa flights between Berlin (BER) and Frankfurt (FRA) is...
routesonline.com

Delta To Add Boston Flights To Athens, Tel Aviv In 2022

Delta Air Lines will launch a number of new routes from Boston Logan (BOS) in 2022, including flights to Athens (ATH) and Tel Aviv (TLV). On the domestic front, Baltimore (BWI), Denver (DEN) and San Diego (SAN) will be added to Delta’s roster of BOS routes next year. Delta’s BOS-TLV...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines Requiring Employees To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced Monday, Oct. 1 its employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or be approved for a religious, medical, or disability accommodation, by Dec. 8, 2021, to continue employment with the airline. The airline said it came to the decision after completing a thorough review of President Biden’s COVID Action Plan and determined that the carrier’s contracts with the U.S. government require full compliance with the federal vaccination directive. “Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination directive,” said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO. “I encourage all Southwest Employees to meet the federal directive, as quickly as possible, since we value every individual and want to ensure job security for all.” Fort Worth-based American Airlines also requires its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
DALLAS, TX
routesonline.com

50 New Routes Starting In October 2021

Routes selects 50 new air services set to start around the world in October 2021, looking at the planned frequency, start date and aircraft to be used. One of the more eye-catching routes starting this month is Air Canada’s plans to launch a new route from Montreal (YUL) to Delhi (DEL) in India.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Delta Air Lines#Americans#Takeoff Cargo
routesonline.com

Crystal Blueversary for JetBlue at AUA Airport

It’s a blue month here in Aruba, as we celebrate JetBlue's 15th "Blueversary" (anniversary) operating into Aruba. ORANJESTAD: On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, the AUA Airport and the JetBlue Airways team celebrated with a cake and snacks, JetBlue's 15th "Blueversary" (anniversary) operating into Aruba. It all started with the announcement...
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

88% of August 2109 departing passengers recovered in August 2021

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) reports as follows on AUA Airport’s performance for August 2021; yet another strong mon. ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) reports as follows on AUA Airport’s performance for August 2021; yet another strong month of recovery versus the same period in 2019.
LIFESTYLE
paddleyourownkanoo.com

Delta Air Lines Once Led the Way in COVID-19 Protections But is Now an Anti-Vaxxer’s Dream

“We know how to keep our employees and our customers safe,” replied Dr. Henry Ting, the chief health officer for Delta Air Lines, when asked by CNN host John Berman just over a week ago why Delta wouldn’t follow the lead of United or act on the advice of the White House pandemic task force by issuing a vaccine mandate for its 74,000 strong U.S.-based workforce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Soon, You Could Need a Vaccine to Travel Domestically

Things have fluctuated a lot recently in terms of pandemic-era travel. Between the US lifting travel bans for vaccinated tourists in some countries and adding others to its avoid travel list, I, personally, have been wondering about domestic restrictions for American travelers. As the pandemic continues and numbers in America spike, it seems lawmakers are trying to figure out how to curb infection rates. Earlier this week, a US Senator introduced a bill that would require all travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test to take a domestic flight.
TRAVEL
paddleyourownkanoo.com

United is Restarting Cargo-Only Flights Because the Delta Variant is Having Such a Big Impact On Bookings

United Airlines will restart cargo-only flights using empty passenger planes because the Delta variant has had such a big impact on travel demand. The airline had only just phased out its special pandemic-era freighter services after passenger bookings surged over the summer but it has had to rethink its strategy after sales started to slide again.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

The 5 Best Ways to Insure Your Luxury Cruise

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. If you were an avid cruiser before cruises were suspended due to the pandemic, you may be ready to stretch your sea legs again. Or you could be an aspiring cruiser ready to snag a great deal as cruise lines begin to sail again from select U.S. ports, the Caribbean and Europe. If you’re planning a voyage on the open sea, make sure to check insurance and Covid testing requirements. Some cruise lines...
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

Coming Soon: Vaccination Requirement For Domestic Flights, Rail Travel

A month from now, unvaccinated Canadians will be barred from domestic flights and rail travel within Canada -- with very few exceptions -- as the Trudeau government says it is prioritizing a commitment made just before the federal election call. At the first major press conference since last week’s election,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelDailyNews.com

Governments’ response to Delta Variant slams August domestic traffic demand

GENEVA - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the recovery in air travel decelerated in August compared to July, as government actions in response to concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant cut deeply into domestic travel demand. Because comparisons between 2021 and 2020 monthly results are distorted by...
U.S. POLITICS
routesonline.com

Routes in Brief: IndiGo, Ryanair, Avianca and more

Kanpur will become the 71st point in IndiGo’s domestic network and the tenth new regional destination this year. The airline will offer daily connectivity between Kanpur (KNU) and Delhi (DEL) from Oct. 31, while direct 6X-weekly flights will be available between Kanpur-Hyderabad (HYD), Kanpur-Bangalore (BLR), and Kanpur-Mumbai (BOM), starting on Nov. 1. “Kanpur, known for its leather and textile industries is one of the prime industrial centres in North India and the ninth-largest urban economy in the country,” IndiGo chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said.
WORLD
routesonline.com

Startup Avelo to add Arizona route to network

US startup Avelo Airlines continues to build its route network, adding Tucson (TUS) in Arizona as its latest destination. Avelo, which launched flights earlier this year from Burbank (BUR) in southern California, will connect BUR and TUS 2X-weekly with a single-class Boeing 737-800 seating 189 passengers starting Dec. 16. Avelo...
ARIZONA STATE
routesonline.com

Airline in Focus: JetBlue Airways

Routes profiles the latest operations of New York-based JetBlue Airways, the World Routes 2021 attendee that has just launched its second transatlantic service. JetBlue Airways has this week expanded its presence in the US-UK market by launching its second nonstop service to London. The first flight from New York John...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

Official response to COVID-19 Delta hurts air travel recovery

August results reflect the impact of concerns over the Delta variant on domestic travel, even as international travel continued on a snail’s pace toward a full recovery that cannot happen until governments restore the freedom to travel. Total demand for air travel in August 2021 was down 56.0% compared to...
TRAVEL
routesonline.com

US regional ExpressJet to relaunch as aha!

ExpressJet Airlines, the US regional airline that shut down in September 2020, will relaunch operations under the brand “aha!” from Oct. 24. The leisure-focused brand—aha! stands for “air-hotel-adventure"—will operate from a base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) in Nevada to eight destinations within 1-2 hours flying time. The airline will use Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

