Delta sees normal summer for domestic travel

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced Monday, Oct. 1 its employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or be approved for a religious, medical, or disability accommodation, by Dec. 8, 2021, to continue employment with the airline. The airline said it came to the decision after completing a thorough review of President Biden’s COVID Action Plan and determined that the carrier’s contracts with the U.S. government require full compliance with the federal vaccination directive. “Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination directive,” said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO. “I encourage all Southwest Employees to meet the federal directive, as quickly as possible, since we value every individual and want to ensure job security for all.” Fort Worth-based American Airlines also requires its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO