Infrared thermal imaging camera can help monitor the progression of lymphatic filariasis

This robust furnace camera (photo) was recently introduced to reduce or even eliminate the need to power off or cut the feed to inspect smelting furnaces. Operators can safely monitor conditions inside the furnace in real time and react immediately to situations that would otherwise not necessarily be detected. The furnace camera is a fully integrated solution that is fast and easy to install into new or existing furnaces. Real-time monitoring of the furnace enables operators to identify potential issues, like water leaks, and to take action to prevent damage. The video feed provides visibility of the condition of internal furnace components, such as electrodes and material feeding. The camera can measure accurate temperature values from user-specified locations and help the user to find hot spots. Additionally, the operator can identify refractory wear from camera images. Image clarity is not affected by fumes or dust. The automatic retraction function protects the camera in case of a break in utilities supply. — Metso Outotec Corp., Helsinki, Finland.