Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Chris Pelcher rolls out Lineage Furniture case goods line

Furniture Today
 8 days ago

PITTSBURGH – Longtime furniture executive Chris Pelcher looks to leverage more than 30 years of experience at major retailers as he launches Lineage Furniture, a new case goods line, at June High Point Market. Pelcher, former executive vice president, general manager and chief merchandising officer for Art Van, Wolf and...

www.furnituretoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Line#Art#Lineage Furniture#High Point#American Appalachian#Vietnamese#Indonesian#Lineage S New England#Amish#German#Mennonite#Martin Luther King Blvd#Executive Chris Pelcher#Longtime Furniture#Bedroom#Queen Bed#Supply Chain#60 Inch High Headboards#Major Retailers#Pittsburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
Country
Vietnam
Related
Economyarcamax.com

Tech startup wants people to ditch IKEA and rent its furniture instead. Is it a good deal?

A San Francisco furniture startup called Oliver Space has set up warehouses in a handful of cities full of elegant couches, dining tables and other trendy furnishings. The company has modernized the process of buying — and renting — furniture, promising delivery in as little as three days. The quality (and price) of the furniture is in line with companies like West Elm. But Oliver Space offers some options for those unwilling to fork over the big bucks for fashionable furniture that they may not need long term.
LifestyleFurniture Today

Loloi Rugs expands High Point showroom

HIGH POINT ― Loloi Rugs is expanding its High Point Market showroom by more than 3,000 square feet and will now occupy nearly 34,000 square feet at in showroom in space D-320 of the International Home Furnishings Center. The expanded showroom features Loloi’s collection of rugs, pillows, throws, wall art...
Home & GardenFurniture Today

Norwalk expands sectional offerings at Market

HIGH POINT – Norwalk Furniture will expand its line of sectional upholstery at this week’s High Point Market to meet consumer preferences for additional seating for gathering and entertaining in the living room. In its International Home Furnishings Center showroom, space M-108, Norwalk will debut two new sectional sofas and...
Interior Designrei.com

West Elm + REI: A Case for Using Outdoor Furniture Inside

At West Elm, we design our outdoor furniture and accessories to stand up to rain, sunshine and anything else summer may bring—pool splashes, wet towels, sandy feet and more. But here’s a plot twist: The features that make our outdoor styles suitable for time outside make them a smart choice for indoor spaces, too.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Very Good & Proper’s new sustainable outdoor furniture is summer-ready

British furniture brand Very Good & Proper has made its debut into outdoor furniture, just in time for the sunny season. With a new edition of the brand’s essential ‘Canteen’ table by Ed Carpenter and André Klauser, now transformed into an outdoors dining table, the collection also includes the ‘Latte’ chair, an essential, stackable outdoor chair designed in collaboration with Parisian studio AC/AL. The chair and table structure are available in a series of earthy shades, from white and beige to charcoal, to bring your outdoors space to life.
Technologynddist.com

How Working With CNC Machines Can Transform Your Supply Chain

CNC machining, or computer numerical control machining, is a term commonly used in industrial and manufacturing applications. CNC machines employ computerized controls and machine tools to remove layers of materials to produce customized parts. Working with one of these machines can completely speed up your supply chain, whether you buy one or outsource.
Grocery & SupermaketPizza Marketplace

FoodStorm catering software introduces retail kiosk

FoodStorm, a catering software provider, has launched FoodStorm Kiosk, a self-serve kiosk for in-store customers to place orders for catering, prepared food, deli and bakery items with one managed backend. By implementing FoodStorm's kiosk technology, brick-and-mortar retailers can provide in-store customers the ability to place, edit and pay for their...
Industrytcbmag.com

Top 4 Food Packaging Trends Changing the Industry

Food, glorious food—and to that, we would add food packaging. It’s functional, sure, but the material, design and what the packaging communicates are what gets our Veritiv® packaging teams excited. Consumers are intrigued by packaging, too. It’s often the first thing that gets their attention when faced with an abundance...
RetailStreetInsider.com

Better Plant Adds Two Retail Chains for Distribution of Jusu Cold-Pressed Juices

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant" or the "Company"), a wellness company that makes and sells plant-based products, has listed its Jusu cold-pressed juices for sale in new retail locations in British Columbia including five Red Barn Markets locations in Greater Victoria, BC and two Vitasave locations in Metro Vancouver, BC.
Cleveland, OHwhattheythink.com

Millcraft Added as RICOH’s Newest Direct-to-Garment Dealer

Cleveland, Ohio – The Millcraft Paper Company announced today the launch of its new Direct-to-Garment (DTG) specialty sales division and that it is partnering with RICOH to offer the award-winning RICOH DTG product line. The Cleveland-based distributor continues to invest in its core customer base – today’s commercial printers, who...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Redwood Logistics acquires Skipjack and PGL, launches Redwood Parcel

Chicago-based Redwood Logistics has announced it acquired Skipjack Supply Chain, a multi-carrier software-as-a-service (SaaS) parcel platform, and Proactive Global Logistics (PGL), a non-asset-based parcel service provider, to create an integrated solution named Redwood Parcel. “Redwood customers can now enjoy a fully integrated parcel solution, offering rating, labeling, visibility, analytics, reporting...
Softwarebuckeyebusinessreview.com

Cova software: Is it worth implementing in your retail cannabis business?

Do you want to enhance your productivity and streamline your operations while working in the highly regulated cannabis industry? If so, then you should exploit POS retail software to run the business efficiently and seamlessly. Are you looking for robust POS software for your retail cannabis business?. Then, Cova software...
Industrythedallasnews.net

Logistics Market (2021-2025) | Global Logistics Market Takes a Leap Ahead with Digital Transformations Amidst COVID-19

Fairfield Market Research states that the constant and steady role of the global logistics market is globalisation has been driving the market through the years. As the methods of trade and movement of goods change with technological progressions, the market experienced a continuous winning streak. Rise of the e-commerce industry supported by last-mile delivery solutions has given the global logistics market a fresh impetus in recent years. A swelling number of online shoppers with relentless penetration of the internet, improved connectivity, and higher bandwidths is expected to boost the e-commerce industry, thereby generating mammoth opportunities for the global logistics market between 2021 and 2025.
Trafficnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market 2020 – DB Schenker, DHL, FedEx, UPS

Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Road Freight Transportation Services Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Industryfreightwaves.com

DHL: ‘Sustainable e-commerce is not any oxymoron’

Skyrocketing demands for e-commerce have supply chains scrambling to adapt and transition to more sustainable operations. A DHL white paper released Thursday explores the technologies that need to be further developed and the ways that e-commerce has a net-positive impact on the environment. “This research provides practical insights for those...
RetailFurniture Today

Magniflex shifts product introduction to strategy to meet retail needs

PRATO, Italy – Mattress manufacturer Magniflex USA is shifting its product introduction strategy to develop products in conjunction with its dealers’ requests and needs instead of gearing product launches around the market cycle. The company will continue introduce lines and technologies in January to target its current customer base and...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Hot Mocha Drink Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Nestle, Starbucks, Unilever

The Latest released survey report on Global Hot Mocha Drink Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Hot Mocha Drink manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Hershey's, Nestle, Starbucks, Unilever, Lindt & Sprungli, Godiva, Venchi, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, Conagra Brands, Stephen's Gourmet, Williams-Sonoma, Stonewall Kitchen, Trader Joe?s & Castle Kitchen.
BusinessGifts & Decorative Accessories

Lenox Acquires Oneida

Lenox Corporation has acquired Oneida Consumer LLC, including all existing Oneida-branded flatware, dinnerware and cutlery, for an undisclosed sum. The two companies, which are both owned by the private equity firm Centre Lane Partners but have been separate and independent of each other, will now serve as complementary brands in the Lenox Corp. portfolio.