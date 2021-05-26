The Thompson Home

Welcome Home!!! This impeccably maintained 3-level townhouse awaits its new owner. The natural light-flooded home features over 2500 sqft of living space on 3 fully finished levels, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half bathrooms and a 2-car garage. At every turn, there is an abundance of space to spread out, entertain, or relax comfortably. The main level has a bright and airy front room that serves as a flex space; it can be used as a formal dining room, in-home office, playroom, etc. The beautiful open kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a large breakfast bar, and opens to the living room. There is a massive pantry and tons of cabinet space for ample storage. Adjacent to the open living/kitchen area is a deck large enough for a full furniture set and grill. It overlooks the fully fenced backyard and backs to a wooded area for privacy and serenity. On the lower-level, you have garage access as well as a huge sunken rec room/basement area. The high ceilings add a true wow factor! For your convenience, there is another powder room, under the stairs storage, and a walkout to the backyard. The backyard is like your own private oasis, fully fenced in with a storage shed, and joined by a covered patio space with a fan and space for plenty of seating.Upstairs is home to all three bedrooms, with a full bath, linen closet, and laundry room in the hallway. The private owners+GG suite is separated at the opposite end of the hall, and features two huge walk-in closets and an en-suite bath with walk-in seated shower, dual sinks, separate water closet, and plenty of storage.Conveniently located just minutes away from BW Parkway, 95, and Arundel Mills. Don+GGt miss your opportunity to make this home!