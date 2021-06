In the U.S., Internal Affairs, the unit charged with ferreting out dirty cops, is not popular among the rank and file. In the BritBox series, Line of Duty, that fictional British unit is called AC-12 (for anti-crime), whose job is to root out “bent coppers.” In each thrill-packed season, the AC-12 officers play a game of whack-a-mole, targeting criminals in the ranks, only to have them escape, wriggle out of prosecution, or end up dead after “grassing” on someone higher up.