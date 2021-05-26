Cancel
Mark Rylance Joins Timothee Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones & All’ (Exclusive)

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
Oscar winner Mark Rylance will star in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones & All, joining Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. The coming-of-age horror story is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. It follows Maren Yearly (Russell) on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.

