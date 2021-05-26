Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Philadelphia, OH

Crime report

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article• A woman had illegal narcotics in her sock Tuesday afternoon at Sibley Mart, 2465 E. High Ave., near New Philadelphia. A deputy sheriff went to the site after a state trooper pulled into the gas station and four subjects who were in a black Honda left on foot, going in separate directions. After law enforcement officers patrolled the area, the subjects returned to the vehicle. Two had arrest warrants. The issuing agencies would not take the subjects on their warrants. The narcotics and a pipe found on the female are to be tested.

www.timesreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
New Philadelphia, OH
Crime & Safety
City
New Philadelphia, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Tuscarawas County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscarawas, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement Officers#Illegal Narcotics#Disorderly Conduct#Sibley Mart#Crime#Arrest Warrants#Criminal Damaging#Deputy#Man#Separate Directions#Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Tuscarawas County, OHwtuz.com

Dispatch Receives Man With a Gun Call, Arrest Follows

A man could face multiple charges after brandishing a firearm at a party. The call came in to Central Dispatch Saturday, at 10:53pm, where the person stated that a man revealed a gun at Kerguelen Farm where a wedding was taking place. According to call records at the Tuscarawas County...
Dover, OHTimes Reporter

Man who allegedly brandishes gun at wedding jailed on multiple charges

DOVER A 29-year-old man was jailed on multiple charges after brandishing a gun at a wedding Saturday night. The incident, reported to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office at 10:53 p.m., occurred at Kerguelen Farm, 6612 Boy Scout Road NE in Fairfield Township. "Dispatch advised that wedding goers were running from...
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

Suspected illegal drugs seized at New Philadelphia residence

NEW PHILADELPHIA Law enforcement seized a large quantity of suspected illegal drugs Tuesday when they executed a search warrant at a residence on Fifth Street NW in New Philadelphia. The search warrant was executed at 3:31 p.m. by detectives from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, LEAD Drug Task Force and...
New Philadelphia, OHwtuz.com

No Arrest in Significant Drug Bust

Some details have been made available in an ongoing investigation involving drugs being found during a Tuesday search warrant. In collaboration with the New Philadelphia Special Response Team and the Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Office, the Lead Drug Task Force issued the warrant on a home on 5th Street in New Philadelphia.
Tuscarawas County, OHTimes Reporter

A day to 'Light Ohio Blue'

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Tuscora Lodge #4 has joined many in Ohio in an effort to Light Ohio Blue, showing and generating support for law enforcement throughout our great state. Now more than ever, law enforcement officers everywhere NEED YOUR SUPPORT! Today, when we constantly hear the negatives, the chatter about defunding the police, reimagining the police, and abolishing the police, we need the silent majority to STAND UP AND OFFER SUPPORT!
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

John Arnder sentenced for selling drugs to man who died

NEW PHILADELAPHIA A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to a year in prison for selling powerful opioids to a man who died shortly afterward. Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos sentenced John A. Arnder on Wednesday for selling carfentanil and fentanyl to Johnathan D. Brinkman on June 20, 2019. Brinkman, 23, of New Philadelphia, died the same day.
Tuscarawas County, OHwtuz.com

Motorcycle Awareness Priority Over Summer Months

Mary Alice Reporting – All drivers need to be aware that motorcycles will be out on the roadways more frequently as warmer weather approaches. May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Tuscarawas County Commissioners are reminding motorcyclists to ride trained and sober. Almost...