Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midvale, OH

Former Midvale fire chief pleads not guilty to theft and forgery charges

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW PHILADELPHIA The last man to serve as chief of the now-defunct Midvale Fire Department has pleaded not guilty to a charges alleging he stole $3,400 from the organization. Jason L. Kukwa, 36, of Midvale, entered pleas at arraignment Wednesday before Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos. She released him on his own recognizance and appointed a public defender to represent him.

www.timesreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
New Philadelphia, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Government
Tuscarawas County, OH
Government
New Philadelphia, OH
Government
City
Dover, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Midvale, OH
Crime & Safety
Tuscarawas County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, OH
State
Ohio State
City
New Philadelphia, OH
City
Midvale, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forgery#Juvenile Courts#Philadelphia#Fire Chief#Michael Smith#Jason Smith#Midvale Village Council#Twitter#Smith Ambulance Of Dover#Arraignment#Man#February#Checks#Superintendent#Northeast Ohio#Authority#Guilty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

Crime report

* Several windows were broken with a baseball bat early Saturday at Discount Drug Mart, 238 Second St. NW. The case was turned over to detectives. * A man said his wallet went missing from his bedroom in the 500 block of W. High Avenue on Saturday morning. It contained $90, credit and debit cards. The victim said a known female hurried away after he caught her leaving the room.
Tuscarawas County, OHwtuz.com

Dispatch Receives Man With a Gun Call, Arrest Follows

A man could face multiple charges after brandishing a firearm at a party. The call came in to Central Dispatch Saturday, at 10:53pm, where the person stated that a man revealed a gun at Kerguelen Farm where a wedding was taking place. According to call records at the Tuscarawas County...
Dover, OHTimes Reporter

Man who allegedly brandishes gun at wedding jailed on multiple charges

DOVER A 29-year-old man was jailed on multiple charges after brandishing a gun at a wedding Saturday night. The incident, reported to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office at 10:53 p.m., occurred at Kerguelen Farm, 6612 Boy Scout Road NE in Fairfield Township. "Dispatch advised that wedding goers were running from...
Tuscarawas County, OHTimes Reporter

Juvenile court adds mediation to focus on child support, custody and visitation

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Tuscarawas County Judge Adam W. Wilgus recently established a mediation program that will focus on child support, custody and visitation cases. “Mediation allows parties to avoid lengthy and/or ongoing hearings so that they may reach a resolution quicker while minimizing the emotional trauma to their children,” said Wilgus. “The program provides an opportunity for parties to explore settlement options with a trained, neutral mediator, rather than going through the ‘traditional’ court process.”
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

Suspected illegal drugs seized at New Philadelphia residence

NEW PHILADELPHIA Law enforcement seized a large quantity of suspected illegal drugs Tuesday when they executed a search warrant at a residence on Fifth Street NW in New Philadelphia. The search warrant was executed at 3:31 p.m. by detectives from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, LEAD Drug Task Force and...
Ohio StatePosted by
700WLW

Authorities Seize $7.16 Million Worth Of Fake AirPods In Ohio

Law enforcement agents seized 36,000 counterfeit AirPods in Ohio. They're valued at about $7.16 million. It happened with three separate shipments, each containing about 12,000 fake AirPods. The Kentucky-bound cases were shipped from China, and an import specialist confirmed that the items violated trademark and copyright codes, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
New Philadelphia, OHwtuz.com

No Arrest in Significant Drug Bust

Some details have been made available in an ongoing investigation involving drugs being found during a Tuesday search warrant. In collaboration with the New Philadelphia Special Response Team and the Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Office, the Lead Drug Task Force issued the warrant on a home on 5th Street in New Philadelphia.
Tuscarawas County, OHcleveland19.com

2-month-long investigation ends in Tuscarawas County traffic stop; seizure of large quantity of meth, fentanyl, cocaine, and firearms

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-month-long investigation into drug trafficking in Tuscarawas County culminated Saturday in a traffic stop and the seizure of a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and firearms inside the vehicle. On Tuesday, investigators executed a warrant at the suspect’s residence on 5th Street...
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

New Philadelphia to spend $625,000 on paving in 2021

NEW PHILADELPHIA Service Director Ron McAbier has released the list of streets in New Philadelphia that will be paved in 2021. The city will be spending around $625,000 on paving this year. The list includes:. • Fire Lane SW from W. High Avenue to Allen Lane SW. • Fifth Street...
Tuscarawas County, OHTimes Reporter

Tuscarawas County grant deadlines announced

The deadlines for various grants in Tuscarawas County have been announced. Applications for the Jeanne Souers Garcia Foundations are due May 31. The foundation awards grants annually in June for capital improvement, programs, and services to nonprofits that have charitable, religious, scientific, literary or educational purposes. Applications for the John...
Zoar, OHCanton Repository

Zoar fire department sues to gain ownership of fire station, or be paid value of building

NEW PHILADELPHIA The Zoar Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. is suing Zoar's village government over possession of the fire station and the land upon which it sits. In a civil complaint filed Friday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court, the department seeks to be declared the owner of the fire station, driveways, accompanying improvements and the land beneath them. If the court determines the village owns the land, the fire department wants to be paid for the structure, valued at $739,676.
Tuscarawas County, OHTimes Reporter

Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management Board

KEY ACTION Heard household hazardous waste collection events will be held in Tuscarawas and Wayne counties. DISCUSSION: On Saturday, May 22, a HHWC will be held at the Tuscarawas County fairground by appointment only and at the Wayne Fairgrounds on June 7 by appointment. For information call the JSW office at 330-874-2258 or www.timetorecycle.org or via of social media.
Bowerston, OHTimes Reporter

$1 million addition to Bowerston fire station will improve response time

BOWERSTON The village's fire station on Main Street will double in size after work is completed on a new $1 million addition to the facility. The Bowerston Volunteer Fire Department is currently working with Diversified Engineering of New Philadelphia to finish the design and then the department will begin looking for a contractor, said fire Capt. Adam Reardon.
Tuscarawas County, OHTimes Reporter

Foul play suspected in death of Siberian husky

DUNDEE The death of a Siberian husky that was found dead Saturday afternoon is suspicious, according to Tuscarawas County Dog Warden Terry Warner. "It was deceased with a Cheetos bag over its head," he said. "That was really sad for someone to do that." Mushroom hunters stumbled across the dog,...
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

John Arnder sentenced for selling drugs to man who died

NEW PHILADELAPHIA A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to a year in prison for selling powerful opioids to a man who died shortly afterward. Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos sentenced John A. Arnder on Wednesday for selling carfentanil and fentanyl to Johnathan D. Brinkman on June 20, 2019. Brinkman, 23, of New Philadelphia, died the same day.