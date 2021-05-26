Former Midvale fire chief pleads not guilty to theft and forgery charges
NEW PHILADELPHIA The last man to serve as chief of the now-defunct Midvale Fire Department has pleaded not guilty to a charges alleging he stole $3,400 from the organization. Jason L. Kukwa, 36, of Midvale, entered pleas at arraignment Wednesday before Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos. She released him on his own recognizance and appointed a public defender to represent him.www.timesreporter.com