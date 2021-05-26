Former Midvale fire chief pleads not guilty to theft and forgery charges

NEW PHILADELPHIA The Zoar Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. is suing Zoar's village government over possession of the fire station and the land upon which it sits. In a civil complaint filed Friday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court, the department seeks to be declared the owner of the fire station, driveways, accompanying improvements and the land beneath them. If the court determines the village owns the land, the fire department wants to be paid for the structure, valued at $739,676.