More Immediate Help On The Way

When you go to a West Virginia Football camp, there is a schedule that is followed. When you have nearly 200 campers to register, measure, test, and coach, a schedule is necessary. Players begin with rolling registration, being signed in in the order that they arrived, and being split up into groups to go through measurements and testing. Once done there, the early groups get a little bit of a tour of the stadium and facilities while awaiting the latter groups to finish testing. And that about wraps up the first half of the camp. The second half of the camp is centered around position drills and one-on-one competition. In between the two halves, the campers get introduced to the WVU Football coaching staff. That begins with Head Coach Neal Brown and - since the second (but not the first) camp of the first summer - that is accompanied by a hype video. This year, it was updated again, and EerSports recorded it at camp the other day to share with all of you.