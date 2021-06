Viewers of CORONATION STREET may soon witness a new romance blossoming on the cobblestones, but will some hearts be crushed in the process?. Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) first appeared on Coronation Street at the end of last year, but she quickly caused controversy by flirting with David Platt, who is married (Jack P. Shepherd). She appears to have her sights set on yet another abducted man. Daisy will back Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) in a prospective new job move, according to official ITV soap spoilers, but might their friendship evolve into anything more? Is it possible that Ryan would end up splitting up with Alya Nazir (Sair Khan)?