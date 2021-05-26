Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated

By Trevor Hunnicutt Nandita Bose
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, saying on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China.

Intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios but still lack strong confidence in their conclusions and are hotly debating which is more probable, Biden said.

The conclusions were detailed in a report to Biden, who asked his team in March to detail whether the novel coronavirus "emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident," according to the president's written statement.

Biden's unusual public disclosure about private and inconclusive U.S. intelligence assessments revealed a debate raging within his administration over where the novel coronavirus originated. It also lent credence to a theory that the virus may have emerged from a Chinese research laboratory instead of in nature.

China's embassy in the United States said late on Thursday that politicizing the issue would hamper investigations into the origins of COVID-19.

China supports “a comprehensive study of all early cases of COVID-19 found worldwide and a thorough investigation into some secretive bases and biological laboratories all over the world,” the embassy said in remarks attributed to a spokesperson, posted on its website.

The pandemic has killed more than 3 million people worldwide and battered the global economy because of lockdowns and other restrictions to slow its spread. The origin of the virus remains contested among experts. The first known cases emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

In a report issued in March and written jointly with Chinese scientists, a World Health Organization-led team that spent four weeks in and around Wuhan in January and February said the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that "introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway."

'SPECIFIC QUESTIONS FOR CHINA'

Washington's frustration has mounted in recent weeks over what it sees as insufficient cooperation from China into the international investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzcW1_0aCEgai900
U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in (not pictured) hold a joint news conference after a day of meetings at the White House, in Washington, U.S. May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

"I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days," Biden said.

"As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China."

U.S. agencies have been pursuing COVID-19's origins since the government first recognized the virus as a serious health risk in early 2020.

Earlier this week, U.S. government sources said a still-classified U.S. intelligence report circulated during former President Donald Trump's administration alleged that three researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care.

The source of that early intelligence or how reliable U.S. agencies rate it is not known. It remains unclear whether the afflicted researchers were hospitalized or what their symptoms were, one of the sources said.

Intelligence committees of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are investigating how U.S. agencies have reported on and gathered information about COVID-19's origin, how it spread and how governments have responded to it.

A report issued by House Intelligence Committee Republicans earlier this month focused particularly on the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The Republican report asserted that "significant circumstantial evidence raises serious concerns that the COVID-19 outbreak may have been a leak" from the institute, suggested the Wuhan lab was involved in biological weapons research, and that Beijing had attempted to "cover up" the virus' origins.

Washington has called for the WHO to open a second phase to its investigation on COVID-19′s origin.

On Wednesday in Geneva, WHO emergency director Mike Ryan said the agency expected to provide an update on its proposed next steps "in the coming weeks."

China’s delegation to the WHO said on Tuesday it was calling on “all parties” to “adopt an open and transparent attitude” to cooperate with the WHO’s attempts to trace the virus’ origin.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Covid#House Of Representatives#Research Laboratory#Chinese Scientists#Human Intelligence#Human Nature#Covid#The U S Senate#Who#Origins#Review#Biological Laboratories#Rival Theories#U S Government Sources#Intelligence Committees#Specific Questions#Insufficient Cooperation#President Joe Biden#Introduction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsAntelope Valley Press

Senate confirms geneticist Lander as Biden science adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed geneticist Eric Lander to be President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser, one of the last unfilled Cabinet posts in the Biden administration. Lander, founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, was approved by a voice vote Friday to serve as...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. says to make COVID-19 vaccines available to India

NEW DELHI, June 3 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday told India about its plans to make COVID-19 vaccines available to other countries, including the South Asian nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office said. The U.S. move comes after the White House laid out a plan to share 25...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sees sixth round of Iran nuclear talks and likely more

The United States expects to have a sixth round of indirect talks on reviving compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and probably more, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday. The European Union envoy coordinating the talks on Wednesday said he believed a deal would be struck...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Guatemala says U.S. to send half a million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei said on Thursday that the United States will supply half a million COVID-19 doses to the Central American country. Under pressure from the international community to share a surplus of vaccines, U.S. President Joe Biden had laid out earlier how his country would share some 25 million of a planned 80 million doses with the rest of the world. read more.
POTUSPOLITICO

A Trump-size hurdle for Biden’s vax goal

WHERE THE JABS AREN’T — President Joe Biden announced a “month of action” today to try to put at least one Covid vaccine dose in the arms of 70 percent of American adults by Independence Day. The number currently stands at around 63 percent. But vaccinated Americans are not evenly...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House reviewing ransomware threat, Biden to discuss with Putin

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has launched a review of the threat posed by ransomware attacks and he will discuss the issue of harboring such hackers with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, the White House said on Wednesday. “The president has launched a rapid strategic review...
U.S. Politicsnordot.app

American imprisoned in Russia urges Biden to arrange exchange

Washington (AFP) - A former US Marine imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges has urged President Joe Biden to arrange a prisoner exchange with Russian leader Vladimir Putin when the two meet in Geneva on June 16. Paul Whelan, a security official in a US auto parts company when he...
Public HealthThe Guardian

The Wuhan lab leak theory

Joe Biden has asked US intelligence services to urgently investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, including the possibility that it began with an accident in a laboratory. The Guardian’s Peter Beaumont looks at the available evidence. When Covid-19 first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, much of the...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Why the COVID-19 lab leak theory must be formally investigated

A year and a half into the pandemic, we still do not know exactly where the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, came from. The prevailing view so far has been that the virus "spilled over" from bats into humans. But there are increasing calls to investigate the possibility that it emerged from a lab in Wuhan, China, where COVID first appeared at the end of 2019.
Politicsdallassun.com

Military a winner in Biden's Budget

President Joe Biden's Budget of $6 trillion dollars is being sold as a turn to liberal reform, but the media has largely neglected one significant fact. The Budget allows for $1.52 trillion that is "discretionary" spending. Approximately half of that figure will be devoted to the military, a record amount....
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Biden announces new vaccination incentives

In an effort to convince hesitant Americans to get their COVID-19 shots, President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a host of new vaccination perks from a private-sector initiative. "For all the progress we're making as a country, if you are unvaccinated, you are still at risk of getting seriously ill...