Indiana-based Three Floyds Brewing is (finally) bringing its beer to Michigan
One of the world's top-rated craft breweries is finally bringing its beer to Michigan. Three Floyds Brewing, the Munster, Ind.-based brewery founded in 1996 that has long been considered one of America's best and most influential independent craft breweries, announced Wednesday it will begin distributing to Michigan, the only surrounding state where it currently does not have a footprint. It will begin selling on taps next week and in packages on beer shelves in August.