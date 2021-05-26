NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament Final Four Preview: (1) North Carolina vs (4) Boston College

The one area of this game where Boston College has an advantage is the draw control circle. No one in the country wins more draw controls per game than Charlotte North, and Holly Schleicher is very effective when she spells North as well. They’re 2nd in the country in Adjusted Draw Control Percentage. North Carolina, because they’re good at everything, is 4th. But it is an advantage for the Eagles. The question is, how much of an advantage can they make that? In the first meeting, the Eagles won 56% of the draws, which while successful, was below their 62% for the year. Their adjusted win percentage was 71%, in line with their average for the year. But it wasn’t enough. BC is much better than they were then and no one is anticipating a 21-9 UNC blowout again. However, the one discernible weakness for BC this year has been their defense at times (more on that later), even though it’s playing much better. Their strength is the offense, with the myriad of options they have and the human highlight reel in Charlotte North who commands attention and double and triple teams like no other. They can score with UNC and potentially even more than UNC. At this stage of the season no one is playing offense on BC’s level. So they have got to get that ball to the offense and they have to minimize the amount of defense they play against a UNC defense that is so patient and methodical and will wear you down. Does 56% of the draws do that? Maybe not. It might need to be upwards of 60%, it may need to be closer to 65+%. If they can decidedly control the draws and create a possession disparity, they could build a lead that even UNC can’t come back from.