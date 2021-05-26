Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves vie for series sweep in finale at Fenway

By Dillon Cloud
Talking Chop
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves enter play on Wednesday with a .500 record after a win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The club has battled through a number of obstacles to reach this plateau, though their hardships may have resurfaced on Tuesday when Marcell Ozuna dislocated two fingers while sliding into third base. Obviously, losing Ozuna for any length of time would hamper the lineup considerably. Hopefully the diagnosis will allow the 30-year-old to rejoin the lineup very soon.

www.talkingchop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Park#Four Seam Fastball#Phillies#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Mets#Mlb Tv Radio#Wnnx 100 5#Braves Radio Network#The Game#Batting Average#Play#Right Hander Nick Pivetta#Philadelphia#Time#Obstacles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Braves Bats Heating up at Right Time with Series vs. Mets

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 16: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after his grand slam in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 16, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) For everyone not named Ronald Acuna Jr. on the...
MLBPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

WATCH: Red Sox Fan Grabs Errant Bat While on Phone at Fenway Park

A fan at Fenway Park managed to grab an errant bat while talking on his cell phone during Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox. Bally Sports West, which broadcasts the Angels' games, shared a video of the incident on its verified Twitter account, which shows a bat fly out of the hands of Los Angeles infielder José Rojas and into the stands behind the first base line on a swinging strike.
MLBFrankfort Times

Freeman sits; Smyly, Braves get 1st sweep of Nats since 2014

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Drew Smyly's previous start ended the way so many had recently — multiple homers, a loss for his Atlanta Braves — the left-hander looked at the calendar and took heart from realizing it was the last day of April. He was excited to see what his...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals 5/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals 5/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Atlanta Braves will play Game 3 of their 3-game series installment against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 4:05 PM (EDT). Atlanta broke a 4-game losing streak with back-to-back wins to open this series, bringing home victory to a score of 6-1 on Tuesday, and 5-3 on Wednesday. Atlanta has a solid lineup on the plate and the team has a batting average of .237 which is 14th in the MLB. The Braves are also scoring 4.6 innings per game and ranking 12th in scoring offense. The team is 3rd at 14-16 in the National League East Division.
MLBchatsports.com

What’s next for the Red Sox roster?

This has been a strange beginning to the baseball season, which I suppose in itself isn’t strange considering the circumstances of last year that are surely affecting players right now. But a little more than a quarter of the way through the season, there really isn’t a runaway team in baseball. The White Sox are the only team in the game with a winning percentage over .600, and the Red Sox are tied for the second-best record in the American League. That is obviously very good to see, but there is also work to be done on this roster to shore things up and make things run a little more smoothly.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Allows four runs in no-decision

Eovaldi allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision. Eovaldi was hit hard in the second inning of Sunday's matchup, but he was still in line for the win when he left the game after the fifth inning. However, Matt Barnes gave up a two-run homer in the ninth inning that forced Eovaldi to settle for a no-decision. Eovaldi has now posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 50 innings this season. The right-hander tentatively lines up to start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Edgar Santana: Recalled by Atlanta

Santana was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Santana spent just over a week in the minors but will return to the major-league roster after Huascar Ynoa (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Santana has made four relief appearances for Atlanta this year and has allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in three innings.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to...
MLBMLB

Time to pose: Ozuna's HR, selfie highlight 'W'

While Brewers fans didn’t seem to like Marcell Ozuna’s selfie celebration, the Braves are hoping to see the veteran slugger do a whole lot more posing over the next couple months. Ozuna had some fun as he and Ozzie Albies hit back-to-back homers to support an effective Drew Smyly and...
MLBFrankfort Times

Braves' Ynoa punches bench, breaks hand, to miss 2 months

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa's hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta, leading...
MLBMLB

Smyly sets tone as Braves complete sweep

Given the chance to halt his recent struggles, Drew Smyly hushed his critics and created reason to wonder if the Braves will indeed still draw value from the $11 million invested in him. Marcell Ozuna's latest extra-base hit fueled the three-run fourth inning the Braves used to back Smyly’s best...
MLBSportsGrid

May 6 MLB Betting Guide

We have an early slate of baseball Thursday, with eight of the 10 games played before 5 p.m. Eastern. Take a look and find out which games you should target. Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals Spread, Moneyline, Total, and Odds. Moneyline: Indians +118| Royals -138 Royals -1.5 Total:8. Odds...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes -- Pitcher and hitter rankings for Thursday

Thursday's slate is loaded with afternoon baseball. There are 10 games on the docket, and only two qualify as night games. While that makes for a fun day of baseball, the streaming options on the pitching side are not so fun. Whether you choose to dabble with some of these hurlers will depend on how risk-averse you are.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Leaves yard twice for WooSox

Hernandez (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday. Hernandez played two games for the WooSox over the weekend and could be activated off the injured list in time for Tuesday series-opener on the road against the Blue Jays, who trail the Red Sox by 1.5 games in the AL East.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.
MLBTalking Chop

Bullpen walks late-inning tightrope as Braves sweep Nationals, 3-2

After getting six good innings from Drew Smyly and just enough offense to get out in front, the Braves bullpen managed to get the job done in the final three innings as Atlanta held on to beat the Nationals, 3-2. Just like everybody predicted, the first three innings of this...
MLBchatsports.com

Rested Smyly gets the nod for as Braves start weekend hop in Milwaukee

With an off day this past Monday, the Braves rejiggered their rotation, recalling Bryse Wilson for Tuesday’s game, and giving Max Fried and Charlie Morton an extra day of rest. This also had the effect of pushing Drew Smyly’s outing to tonight, against a Brewers team that is far less homer-happy than the Blue Jays. In a macro sense, the move didn’t work out: the Braves were swept by the Blue Jays for the second time this season, are now three games under .500 (again), and are once again heading out on the road in the hopes of clambering back up the playoff odds precipice before the ground under their feet completely founders.