Braves vie for series sweep in finale at Fenway
The Atlanta Braves enter play on Wednesday with a .500 record after a win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The club has battled through a number of obstacles to reach this plateau, though their hardships may have resurfaced on Tuesday when Marcell Ozuna dislocated two fingers while sliding into third base. Obviously, losing Ozuna for any length of time would hamper the lineup considerably. Hopefully the diagnosis will allow the 30-year-old to rejoin the lineup very soon.www.talkingchop.com