Gio Urshela is becoming a defensive weapon
During the YES broadcast of the Yankees game against the Orioles, Ken Singleton recalled a story that caught my attention. Singleton recounted how he had recently spoken with former teammate Brooks Robinson, who complimented Gio Urshela’s ability with the glove at third. That the 16-time Gold Glove winner and likely greatest defensive third baseman of all time is impressed with Urshela’s ability to field at the hot corner is high praise indeed.www.pinstripealley.com