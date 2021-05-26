Cancel
MLB

Gio Urshela is becoming a defensive weapon

By Peter Brody
Pinstripe Alley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the YES broadcast of the Yankees game against the Orioles, Ken Singleton recalled a story that caught my attention. Singleton recounted how he had recently spoken with former teammate Brooks Robinson, who complimented Gio Urshela’s ability with the glove at third. That the 16-time Gold Glove winner and likely greatest defensive third baseman of all time is impressed with Urshela’s ability to field at the hot corner is high praise indeed.

