The technology definitely has some wrinkles to iron out…. Yet another Tesla has collided with an emergency response vehicle, this time a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Ford Police Interceptor Utility (that’s an Explorer, for all you civilians). While people run into cop cars all too often, as well as cops themselves as they’re on the side of the road, this incident was notable because the Tesla’s Autopilot system was reportedly engaged at the time of the accident.