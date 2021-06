Many fans and boxing pundits were quick to label Billy Joe Saunders as a quitter after his loss to Canelo Alvarez, but that’s a bad take on all fronts. Billy Joe Saunders was boxing well against Canelo Alvarez on May 8, although he was losing. Then, Alvarez’s right uppercut obliterated Saunders’ orbital bone, and the fight was over. That didn’t surprise me. That’s boxing. What did catch me off guard was the reaction people had to the end of the fight.