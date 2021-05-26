Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, OR

ON THE AIR: Jake Thomas discusses changes ahead for Salem's unemployed

By Salem Reporter
salemreporter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe topic: Those unemployed in the Salem area face changes ahead to continue collecting their benefits. The hunt for work, once set aside, now will again be required. Today's guest: Reporter Jake Thomas, Salem Reporter's economy and state government reporter. Our media partnership: ﻿Salem Reporter is teaming up with KMWV...

www.salemreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Business
Salem, OR
Business
City
Salem, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Kmwv#Capital Community Media#Salem Reporter#Reporter Jake Thomas#State Government Reporter#Television#Community#Face#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Salem, ORFrankfort Times

Agri-Investment Services Hires Willamette Valley Representative

SALEM, Ore., May 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of...
leadertimes.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia County narrowly approved last year forbids local officials from […]
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Salem, ORColumbian

Fair food culture thrives year-round at Salem food carts and restaurants

SALEM. Ore. — The Oregon State Fair comes but once a year, offering us one fleeting moment to explore the strange culinary delight that is fair food. Often greasy, typically sweet and undoubtedly playing to our baser instincts, fair food is one of the few truly unifying cultural institutions in America. From Pocatello to Poughkeepsie, the food is familiar: meat on sticks, fried dough, colorful slushies, and deep fried everything.
Salem, ORPosted by
Salem Daily

Get hired! Job openings in and around Salem

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salem: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Sales Agent, Work at Home, $75-$250K, No Cold Calls, 90 Day/$12K Bonus; 3. Insurance Sales Agent; 4. RN Psychiatric; 5. CMM Programmer - Zeiss, Calypso; 6. Entry Level Positions - Interview Today - Customer Service; 7. Heavy Duty CDL Tow Truck Operator; 8. Local CDL B Ready Mix Truck Driver - Up to $29.00/hour; 9. Administrative Assistant; 10. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams;
Oregon StateKCBY

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon StateColumbian

Eastern Oregon University seeks input from students, staff on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is taking a cautious approach to deciding if it will require students, teachers and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. Oregon State University in Corvallis and University of Oregon in Eugene have announced they will require students coming to their campus in the fall to have been vaccinated. And officials with Western Oregon University on Monday, May 10, announced students and employees will need to have the vaccinations if they study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...