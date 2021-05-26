Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Going hybrid? Get a remote work policy, attorney says

By Katie Clarey
constructiondive.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployers may shed many of the changes the pandemic pushed on them, but it's likely that remote work is not on the list of things to go, at least not entirely. Hybrid work — a working arrangement that combines remote and in-person work in one way or another — is gaining popularity as employers announce return-to-work plans. But as employers gain their footing in "the new normal," they'll want to ensure their employee handbook includes the policies necessary to set them up for success.

www.constructiondive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Remotely#Business Hours#Business Strategies#Business Plans#Office Workers#Hybrid Work#Hybrid Employers#Hybrid Arrangements#Remote Workers#Policy#Policies#Employees#Return To Work Plans#Normal#Commute#Attorney John Viola#Conversation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Economyaccountingtoday.com

HR copes with tax challenges of remote work

The work-from-home environment is producing tax complexities for companies and their human resources departments, according to a new report. The report, from Deloitte Tax and Worldwide ERC (Employee Relocation Council), examined how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected employee mobility. For the study, researchers surveyed a panel of 122 corporate human resources mobility professionals to learn more about their distributed workforce, asking about taxation, tracking, compliance, compensation, benefits and other matters. They found that slightly more than half (54.1%) of the survey respondents won’t permit their employees to work in locations in which the company is not already established for tax purposes to allow tax reporting and withholding. While 36% of the respondents said they would address the situation on a case-by-case basis and 9.9% will permit it, the organization’s corporate location strategy is ultimately a significant factor in their remote-work policy and approach.
Career Development & Adviceenterprisersproject.com

Hybrid work model: 4 best practices for fairness

As vaccinations bring us closer than ever to a post-COVID world, many business leaders are contemplating the future of their offices – when, where, and how to fill the workspaces that have sat dormant for the last 13 months. But according to Pew Research, more than half of workers whose...
Career Development & AdviceMinneapolis Star Tribune

How to successfully transition to a hybrid work environment

As the pandemic starts to ease in the U.S., one thing is clear: After making a quick pivot in spring 2020 to working from home, white-collar workers are not necessarily eager to go back to the office five days a week. According to a Gallup poll, 35% of all full-time employees say that, if given the choice, they would continue working remotely as much as possible.
EconomyCIO

Making Workplace Services Work For Employees

Happy employees are good for business. There is a direct correlation between employee happiness and business success—research has shown happy employees are 20% more productive than unhappy employees. Enterprise service management systems can help, making it easier for employees to access and consume IT, and HR, as and when they need it. This white paper highlights four steps businesses can take to implement good workplace services that empower employees.
Career Development & Advicecpapracticeadvisor.com

2021 State of Accounting Staffing: Digital Transformation and Diversity

"Tumultuous" might be an understatement for what we all went through last year. In fact, 2020 set so many things in motion that in some ways it seems like we're still playing catch-up, which is why in this article I'll be revisiting two of them: digital transformation and diversity. Let's look at the state of these two "D's" in the accounting space, examine the fallout from 2020 and lay out some tips to help organizations succeed on the road ahead.
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

4 ways to make the hybrid workplace more equitable

Preparing to return to the office is a welcome and encouraging milestone as we continue to make progress with COVID-19. As employees consider their ideal post-pandemic work-life and employers scramble to quickly adapt to ever-evolving realities, hybrid work models have emerged as a popular approach. In addition to offering unmatched flexibility, hybrid approaches acknowledge something critical: The traditional office model is no longer in line with modern workflows and employee needs.
Palo Alto, CAPalo Alto Online

Implications of Remote Work for Palo Alto

During the pandemic a growing number of workers could and chose to work remotely, mainly from home. While the number is declining as workplaces reopen, it will remain an option chosen by some after the pandemic is over. Most remote workers are in professional occupations or in assistant roles in...
Public HealthL'Observateur

The benefits of remote work

According to research from the Pew Research Center, the COVID-19 Pandemic changed the way we work. Before the pandemic, only one-in-five employees reported working from home all or a majority of the time. As of October 2020, that number had jumped to 71%. Of that number, over 50% say they desire to continue working remotely even after the pandemic.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How Productive is Remote Work?

The onset of COVID-19 completely redefined the work environment. From longer workdays, learning how to use new online platforms, ignoring distractions and coping with Zoom fatigue, employees faced many obstacles in transitioning to remote work. Now, over a year into the pandemic, this lifestyle has become the new normal. So, how well have employees truly adapted to working from home?
Jobskmuw.org

The Future Of Remote Work

The pandemic upended work life for many Americans. Millions of people lost their jobs and the service and health care workers were suddenly pushed to the frontlines. And then there were those, typically from more privileged backgrounds, who worked from home. Cal Newport, author of “A World Without Email: Reimagining...
Career Development & Advicecrunchbase.com

The Hybrid Work Model Is No Longer Theory, It’s Tactic

A hybrid workforce is typically described as having both in-house and remote talent. The assumption is that productivity and communication tools are the foundation of this new world of work, but connecting distributed teams and building collaborative thought requires a much deeper effort and understanding. Subscribe to the Crunchbase Daily.
Home & GardenInterior Design

Tips for Successfully Implementing a Hybrid Work Policy

In a recent ThinkLab Clubhouse session, Sascha Wagner, president and CEO of Huntsman Architectural Group, shared this insightful remark about the future of remote work: “We believe in the power of place. This speaks to the idea that space can do more than fulfill functional needs—it helps convey values, bring people together, and empower a sense of cohesion and belonging. What’s more, space can actually become part of the cultural manifest of an organization. So, while the past year has shown us that we can positively embrace remote work, we are confident that group activities, visual and tactical work, and work that relies on an in-person sense of connection will continue to thrive in the built environment.”
Career Development & AdviceFortune

The new rules for meetings in a hybrid work force

Welcome to Worksheet, a newsletter about how people are working smarter in these turbulent times. In this week's edition, S. Mitra Kalita looks at how more than a year into the pandemic, the way we hold meetings has got to change. The pandemic exposed some terrible workplace habits. Chief among...
Technologycommercialintegrator.com

Report: 83% of Employees Want Hybrid Work

A new research report from Accenture reinforces a trend that we at Commercial Integrator have been hitting on since around this time last year: employees like remote working and want it to become a permanent part of an organization’s culture. The global tech company’s report, “The Future of Work: Productive...
Economyaccountingtoday.com

KPMG launches relaxed work policies to combat remote work fatigue

While the stress of a year (and counting) of remote work has undoubtedly been anxiety-provoking for the accounting profession, a significant number of firm leaders have taken the unique opportunity presented to them to reassess workplace practices and introduce new policies to help staff work more efficiently. Big Four firm...