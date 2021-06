Dear Stoner: How long does the smell of weed last if I smoke a joint indoors?. Dear Vanna: At my mother’s house? Forever. (Don’t fuck with their noses; they always know.) Otherwise, there are too many variables to give you a solid number — but the key word today is “ventilation.” Smoking a joint inside a room with no open window or constant air-conditioning will leave it smelling like stale pot smoke for days. Smoke that joint next to an open window and turn a fan on afterward, though, and the smell will probably be gone within three to five hours, though the direction of the outside air and contents of the room (clothes like to soak up smoke) could change that.