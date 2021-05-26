Pandemic impacts Rochester Public School's upcoming budget
Rochester Public Schools has received funding to help weather the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's still facing a deficit due to rising expenses. On Tuesday, the School Board reviewed the proposed budget for the 2021-22 year. It shows anticipated revenue of about $330 million, and anticipated expenditures of $430 million. Most of the difference can be attributed to the district's building projects.