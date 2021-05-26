Suns Town: Thoughts From Opening Playoff Homestand
“Beat LA,” is the mantra in Phoenix. The fans made that loud and clear in both game one and game two against the Lakers. Phoenix is a Suns town, no doubt about it. Suns Arena is only allowing 11,000 fans, but it was rocking more than it has in a decade. The fan experience is off the charts. Bad calls are harrassed. Riveting threes in big moments are rewarded with explosive cheers. Defensive stops met with energy that seaps through the walls of the arena.sports360az.com