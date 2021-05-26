Suns Town: Thoughts From Opening Playoff Homestand

Payne scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Payne drew his only start of the regular season in the final game with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He led the team with three triples and otherwise scored fairly efficiently. Payne was overshadowed by Jevon Carter on Sunday, but he should keep his significant role off the bench as the Suns head into a playoff matchup against either the Lakers or Warriors.