Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns Town: Thoughts From Opening Playoff Homestand

By Jordan Spurgeon
sports360az.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Beat LA,” is the mantra in Phoenix. The fans made that loud and clear in both game one and game two against the Lakers. Phoenix is a Suns town, no doubt about it. Suns Arena is only allowing 11,000 fans, but it was rocking more than it has in a decade. The fan experience is off the charts. Bad calls are harrassed. Riveting threes in big moments are rewarded with explosive cheers. Defensive stops met with energy that seaps through the walls of the arena.

sports360az.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Josiah Johnson
Person
Cameron Payne
Person
Jae Crowder
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Thoughts#Los Angeles#Phoenix Suns Lrb#Sb Nation#Bally Sports Arizona#Beat La#Moments#Defensive Stops#Threes#Explosive Cheers#Staples Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Nails three triples

Payne scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Payne drew his only start of the regular season in the final game with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He led the team with three triples and otherwise scored fairly efficiently. Payne was overshadowed by Jevon Carter on Sunday, but he should keep his significant role off the bench as the Suns head into a playoff matchup against either the Lakers or Warriors.
NBAsemoball.com

Curry wins scoring title, Warriors take 8th spot in West

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. The...
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Jevon Carter: Nearly triple-doubles

Carter scored 19 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 43 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Carter drew his first start in the season finale with Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He recorded a career-high 43 minutes, which led to his first career double-double and just one assist short of a triple-double. Carter averaged only 11.4 minutes in 59 games prior to Sunday's contest, and he should fill a similar role as the Suns progress into the playoffs.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO — The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their All-Star backcourt and kept alive their chances at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBAmynewsla.com

Lakers To Open Playoffs Sunday at Phoenix

The Los Angeles Lakers will play their 2021 playoff opener Sunday at Phoenix, seeking the first of 16 victories that would give them a second consecutive NBA championship and record-breaking 18th overall. The return of LeBron James and Anthony Davis from injuries that sidelined them much of the second half...
NBAlindyssports.com

Chris Paul, Devin Booker to sit Suns’ finale to rest

All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker will sit out the Phoenix Suns’ regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to rest, said coach Monty Williams. Cameron Payne will replace Paul at point guard, while Torrey Craig will spell Booker at shooting guard. Additionally, Williams said Mikal Bridges will play limited minutes.
NBAtucson.com

A look at the 9 ex-Arizona Wildcats in the NBA playoffs — and who they'll face

The NBA's truncated 72-game regular season came to a close on Sunday, and the playoff brackets are officially set after a week of constant shuffling in the conference standings. The Arizona Wildcats are well-represented in the playoffs and have nine former standouts participating in the postseason with their respective teams.
NBAspurstalk.com

Grades: San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns – Game #72

In what turned out to be an entertaining battle between third stringers, the Phoenix Suns edged the San Antonio Spurs, 123-121. A three-pointer by E’Twaun Moore with two seconds remaining proved to be the deciding shot. All in all, the Spurs have to be happy with how things played out....
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

E’Twaun Moore sends Suns past Spurs

E'Twaun Moore poured in 22 points, including the deciding 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to play, to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 123-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in the final regular-season game for both teams. Phoenix (51-21) was without Devin Booker (rest), Chris Paul (rest)...
NBAchatsports.com

Suns Podcast: Breaking down first-round matchups and NBA awards picks

Phoenix Suns, NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, Western Conference, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, NBA Most Valuable Player Award, NBA Awards, NBA Rookie of the Year Award, NBA Coach of the Year Award, NBA Most Improved Player Award. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. In Episode...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: The best reason to expect a bright future

The Phoenix Suns finished a remarkable season certain of their legitimacy among the NBA playoff contenders. With back-to-back victories in San Antonio, the Suns completed a 51-21 regular season — unreal considering the depths from which they have risen in two short years. Regardless of what happens in a first-round...
NBAkslsports.com

Utah Jazz: Best Record In The NBA

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz finished the regular season with 121-99 over the Sacramento Kings, and enter the playoffs with the best record in the NBA for the first time in franchise history. The Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson who scored 33 points while five other...
NBAmidfloridanewspapers.com

Suns hold off San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their All-Star backcourt. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday. Playing without Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns were bailed...
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers vs. Suns Playoff Preview

The long, winding road of the regular season is over. The Lakers finally clinched their playoff spot, needing a LeBron James 34-footer with the shot clock nearly expired to dispatch of the Warriors in the play-in game. Their reward is the 7th seed and a date with the Phoenix Suns and their dynamic backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker.
NBAPounding The Rock

The best parts of the Spurs’ regular season finale loss to the Suns

The second game of the Spurs/Suns back-to-back was closer, but the good guys’ starters could not match the output of the Suns’ second stringers. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs in closing with 23 while Jakob Poeltl notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards. The Spurs starters got some burn in the regular season finale while Patty Mills got to rest ahead of their play-in game in two days.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Suns Beat Lakers in Game 1

In Devin Booker's first-ever playoff game, he led the Phoenix Suns to a win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 99-90. Booker had a game-high 34 points, and Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 16 rebounds. Meanwhile, LeBron James only had 18 points but did have seven rebounds...