India's Forecasts Push Pulse Production Higher

By Cliff Jamieson
dtnpf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia's Ministry of Agriculture released the Third Advance Estimates of crop production for 2020-21, with the estimate for total foodgrains production increased by 2.2 million metric tons to a record 305.44 mmt. This includes what would be record wheat production of 108.75 mmt and record rice production of 121.46 mmt.

www.dtnpf.com
