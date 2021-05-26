India's Forecasts Push Pulse Production Higher

The FTSE 100 rallied during the trading session on Wednesday as we are now above the 7100 level. This is a good sign, as we have broken above the short-term resistance to continue the upward momentum and a potential threatening of the psychologically and structurally important 7200 level. The market has a proclivity to move in 200-point increments, and that certainly looks to be the case going forward. I think that we will continue to find buyers on dips, especially near the 7000 handle, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area that has shown itself to be supportive over the last several sessions.