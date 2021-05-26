‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Michiel Huisman Joins Luke Evans in Apple Thriller Series ‘Echo 3’
Michiel Huisman has been cast in one of the lead roles of the upcoming Apple action-thriller series “Echo 3,” Variety has learned. Huisman joins recently announced cast member Luke Evans. Set in South America, “Echo 3″ follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother (Evans) and her husband, Prince (Huisman) — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.variety.com