Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Michiel Huisman Joins Luke Evans in Apple Thriller Series ‘Echo 3’

By Joe Otterson
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago

Michiel Huisman has been cast in one of the lead roles of the upcoming Apple action-thriller series “Echo 3,” Variety has learned. Huisman joins recently announced cast member Luke Evans. Set in South America, “Echo 3″ follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother (Evans) and her husband, Prince (Huisman) — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

variety.com
Variety

Variety

24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Boal
Person
Prince
Person
Michiel Huisman
Person
Luke Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Hbo#Executive Producer#American#Uta#Keshet Broadcasting#Keshet Studios#Keshet Media Group#Keshet International#Husband#Gelder#Secret War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Luke Evans to Star in Mark Boal's Action Series ECHO 3 at Apple

Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, The Alienist) is set to star in the upcoming 10-episode action series Echo 3 at Apple TV+. The series was created by Mark Boal, who will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Jason Horwitch. Boal previously wrote and produced the films The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty, and Triple Frontier.
Books & LiteratureGeekTyrant

Thriller Book Series THE BONE SEASON Being Adapted as a Limited Series

The London-based company Rainmaker Content has acquired the international rights to the thriller books The Bone Season, which is being adapted into an 8-hour series. Designed as a series franchise – Shannon’s book series now runs to four novels with another three planned, The Bone Season is set up at London’s Little Hat Productions. Little Hat founder Harriet Hammond will produce the adaptation.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Game of Thrones alum Conleth Hill to play a cop in ITV's adaptation of Grahan Norton's debut novel

The Lord Varys actor will star in Holding, which tells the story of Irish police officer Sergeant PJ Collins, described as "a gentle mountain of a man, who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work. When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered in the fictional village of Duneen, West Cork, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career. PJ finally has to connect with the village he has tried hard to avoid." Holding is based on the BBC talk show host's 2017 debut novel of the same name.
TV & VideosCollider

Rebecca Ferguson to Star in Apple Sci-Fi Series 'Wool' From 'Imitation Game' Director

For nearly a decade, Hugh Howey's dystopian sci-fi novel Wool has been in development, first as a feature at 20th Century Fox with Ridley Scott and Steve Zaillian attached to produce, and then as an AMC series from LaToya Morgan. Apple has since come to the rescue and picked up the long-gestating project, which will now star Rebecca Ferguson of Mission: Impossible fame.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First teaser lands for Marvel and Game of Thrones stars' new movie

Game of Thrones' Lena Headey and a number of Marvel stars have teamed up for a new neon-drenched action thriller titled Gunpowder Milkshake, and it's got a new teaser out. Ahead of the full trailer's release on Tuesday (May 25), director Navot Papushado has shown off a little teaser focusing on the main character Sam, an assassin played by Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Game of Thrones' Actress Was Really Tortured for Intense Scene

Game of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham faced a characteristically brutal ending on the show, but she is just now revealing the details of the experience. In a new interview with Collider, she confirmed that she was truly waterboarded during Septa Unella's torture scene in Season 6. While Waddingham is a dedicated actress, she admitted it was a lot for her to go through.
TV SeriesComicBook

Game of Thrones Actor Reveals Scrapped, Darker Plans For Character

It's been two years since Game of Thrones came to an end and while the series had many controversial moments and a divisive final season, it's still considered by many to be one of the greatest shows in history. One of the series' biggest backlash moments was back in Season 5 when Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) was raped by Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) on their wedding night. This caused understandable outrage, which led to some future changes to the series. Recently, Hannah Waddingham, who played Septa Unella on Game of Thrones (but these days she’s best known as Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso), spoke with Collider and revealed her character's ending was almost much worse.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Game Of Thrones

HBO has had a lot of trouble getting its Game Of Thrones prequels off the ground, with only one—the questionably wigged House Of The Dragon—actually getting in front of cameras, but the premium cable network is insistent that more Game Of Thrones prequels will happen eventually. It announced a new batch of them back in March, and now one of those prequels has inched slightly closer to actually happening. Deadline says the project called 10,000 Ships (not to be confused with that same number of maniacs) now has a writer, meaning it pretty much just needs actors and cameras before it becomes a real TV show.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Shining Girls’: Elisabeth Moss, Michelle MacLaren & Daina Reid To Direct Apple Thriller Series

Elisabeth Moss, Michelle MacLaren and Daina Reid are set to take turns directing Apple’s upcoming thriller series Shining Girls. The eight-episode series, hailing from MRC Television and executive producer/showrunner Silka Luisa, is based on the 2013 best-selling novel of the same name by Lauren Beukes. Shining Girls follows a Chicago reporter named Kirby who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. The cast features Moss, Jaime Bell and Wagner Moura as veteran journalist Dan and loner Harper, respectively.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Game of Thrones' Spinoff '10,000 Ships' Adds Major Talent

Another Game of Thrones spinoff is setting sail. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Amanda Segel had been tapped to write 10,000 Ships, a series based on a Westerosi legend in George R.R. Martin's books. The show will follow Princess Nymeria as she leads her people on an exodus from the Rhoyne in Essos to the dessert of Westeros.
TV SeriesGizmodo

God, Game of Thrones, What the Hell Was Wrong With You?

Game of Thrones started as a dark, rich, captivating fantasy epic. Over the years, however, the show kept getting darker, particularly in regards to how it treated its female characters, who seemed to increasingly bear the show’s most horrific, disturbing violence. Unfortunately, that also turns out to have been the case on the other side of the camera on at least one occasion.
TV & VideosEW.com

Rupert Evans is joining the cast of Bridgerton season 2

Bridgerton is about to get even more charming... Netflix has announced that Charmed star Rupert Evans is officially joining the cast for season 2. Evans will portray Edmund Bridgerton, late husband to Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and father to the entire Bridgerton clan. Netflix describes him as "a loving and...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Game of Thrones: Nathalie Emmanuel says bosses assume she is always open to ‘nudity’ after role in series

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel has called out TV and film bosses who assume she is always open to nude scenes because of her role in the HBO series.Fans will recognise Emmanuel from her role as Missandei in Game of Thrones, a trusted advisor to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).During a recent appearance on Josh Smith’s Make It Reign podcast, the actor discussed how her previous on-screen nudity during her time on the series has led others to believe that she is “open to do anything”.“When I did Game of Thrones, I agreed towards certain nude scenes or nudity within...