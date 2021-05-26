‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Michiel Huisman Joins Luke Evans in Apple Thriller Series ‘Echo 3’

It's been two years since Game of Thrones came to an end and while the series had many controversial moments and a divisive final season, it's still considered by many to be one of the greatest shows in history. One of the series' biggest backlash moments was back in Season 5 when Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) was raped by Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) on their wedding night. This caused understandable outrage, which led to some future changes to the series. Recently, Hannah Waddingham, who played Septa Unella on Game of Thrones (but these days she’s best known as Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso), spoke with Collider and revealed her character's ending was almost much worse.