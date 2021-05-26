Memorial Day Sales: 5 Camping Gear Deals Under $100

We’re finally ready to be out and about. Whether it’s long days at the beach, bathing in the warm sunlight by the pool, or hiking through the greenest trees; as a society, we're collectively ready to release our inhibitions. Although getting outside and experiencing the world is a warm-weather necessity, it hasn’t always been that simple for us larger folk. Plus size exclusion from the outdoor adventure world is rampant — from the svelte models cast in ad campaigns to the limited sizing options available for sleeping bags and quality gear. Whether it’s intended to or not, the size exclusivity in what should be an exceptionally fun category sets the tone of how some people experience outdoor recreation when it comes to their confidence and comfort.